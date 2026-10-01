India Factory Growth Hits Seven-Month High As Strong Demand Revives Manufacturing Activity

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)India's manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in seven months in September, as stronger domestic and external demand lifted factory activity and revived hiring, providing a fresh signal of momentum for the country's economy and equity markets.

The private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed a sharp improvement after three consecutive months of slower growth. The September reading pointed to stronger production, new orders and business confidence, suggesting that manufacturers entered the final quarter of 2026 with improved operating conditions.

Demand strengthens across manufacturing

The recovery was supported by stronger demand from both domestic and international customers. Rising new orders encouraged companies to increase production, while employment conditions also improved as manufacturers responded to higher workloads.

For investors, the improvement provides a useful counterpoint to weakness in some parts of India's stock market. Manufacturing activity is closely watched because stronger factory output can support corporate revenue, capital expenditure and employment while also influencing expectations for broader economic growth.

The data also arrive as Indian equities remain sensitive to global interest rates, currency movements and foreign investor flows. A stronger domestic manufacturing cycle could provide some support to companies exposed to industrial demand if the improvement is sustained.

Markets watch the growth outlook

The manufacturing rebound will also be relevant for sectors linked to infrastructure, industrial equipment, logistics and capital goods. However, investors will need to assess whether stronger demand translates into sustained earnings growth as companies navigate elevated financing costs and global economic uncertainty.

India's manufacturing performance is also significant for the country's longer term effort to expand its industrial base and attract investment into production. Continued improvement in new orders and business confidence could strengthen expectations for corporate capital spending.

For markets, the September PMI therefore provides a fresh indication that domestic economic activity remains resilient despite pressure facing some sectors. Investors will now look toward upcoming economic data and corporate earnings for evidence that the manufacturing recovery is translating into broader earnings momentum.