Flyadeal Seeks More Dhaka Flights Bangladesh Proposes Dammam-Chattogram Route
The proposal came during a meeting between Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah ibn Dhafer ibn Ubayya at the ministry in the capital on October 1.
Flyadeal's request for additional flights to Dhaka was discussed at the meeting, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.
However, Millat said the limited capacity and slot availability at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport meant that additional Flyadeal flights could not be considered immediately.
Instead, he proposed exploring direct flights between Dammam and Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.
The move could open an alternative Saudi-Bangladesh air corridor through Chattogram, particularly for passengers from the southeastern region who currently depend heavily on Dhaka for international travel.
The meeting also covered broader cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in aviation, Hajj passenger transportation, and the two countries' Air Services Agreement (ASA).
The minister said Bangladesh had already signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to increase the number of weekly flights between the two countries.
The two sides also discussed arrangements for transporting Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims in 2027.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has applied to the Saudi authorities for slots to operate three daily flights on the Dhaka-Jeddah-Dhaka route from March 28 to October 30, 2027.
Millat sought the Saudi ambassador's cooperation in securing the slots quickly so that the flight schedule for Hajj 2027 could be finalized in time.
The issue of taxes and charges imposed on Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims also came up for discussion. The minister urged the Saudi authorities to resolve the matter quickly, referring to discussions held during a meeting on July 13.
The two sides also reviewed progress on a new Air Services Agreement. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is currently preparing a draft of the agreement, Millat said, adding that the process for signing the agreement would begin after the draft is finalized.
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