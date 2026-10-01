Iran Updates Japan On Latest US Diplomatic Efforts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on October 1.

During the call, Araghchi outlined Iran's position on the issues in question.

Motegi, in turn, presented Japan's position on regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, U.S. forces launched several rounds of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. This marked the first such strikes since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

That same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began strikes on U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman. The conflict brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.

In recent days, indirect messages have been exchanged between Iran and the United States through mediating countries on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Meanwhile, the U.S. side is reportedly said to have presented Iran with a new draft proposal aimed at resuming negotiations.