AH Realty Trust To Report Third Quarter Earnings On November 2Nd
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) will report its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, November 2, 2026. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.
To listen to the call, dial 1-833-461-5787 (toll-free dial-in number) or 1-585-542-9983 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 984 437 291. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, AHRealtyTrust.com.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Tuesday, December 1, 2026. This replay may be accessed by dialing 1-833-309-1852 and providing passcode 984 437 291. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.
About AH Realty Trust
AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and mixed-use office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.
Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
AH Realty Trust
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Administration
Email:...
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