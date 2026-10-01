Capshift Surpasses $1.5 Billion Catalyzed For Impact As Pace Of Mobilization Accelerates Fivefold

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 50 institutions overseeing over $1 trillion in assets are expanding access to personalized impact investing

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CapShift, which provides impact investing infrastructure to many of the world's leading financial, charitable, and corporate institutions, today announced that its clients have catalyzed more than $1.5 billion toward impact funds and enterprises since inception. The milestone reflects growing demand from institutions seeking practical ways to deliver personalized impact investing to the families they serve.The milestone marks a significant acceleration in the pace at which CapShift's institutional partners are putting capital to work. The latest $500 million was mobilized in 12 months, compared with 18 months for the preceding $500 million and approximately five years for the first $500 million.“The pace at which our community is moving capital has accelerated considerably,” said Adam Rein, co-founder and CEO of CapShift.“At a time when sustainable investing is being tested by political and market headwinds, what we are seeing is demand becoming more specific - not disappearing. Our partners are building practical, repeatable ways for families and donors to pursue their financial goals and the impact priorities that matter to them.”The milestone follows the recent publication of CapShift's 2026 Impact Report, which covers activity from June 2025 through June 2026. CapShift surpassed $1.5 billion shortly after the reporting period closed, so the cumulative milestone is not included in the report's underlying impact calculations.The report details the investments and outcomes CapShift's clients helped make possible during the year, including how capital was allocated across impact themes and geographies. It also highlights outcomes achieved by the funds and enterprises supported by CapShift clients.CapShift now works with more than 50 private wealth and charitable institutions, including financial advisory firms, donor-advised fund providers, foundations, and family offices. Together, these institutions oversee more than $1 trillion in assets and serve families and donors with distinct financial objectives, philanthropic priorities, and impact goals.“We believe impact investing is entering its next phase - moving from specialized mandates to an essential capability for leading wealth and philanthropic institutions,” said Liz Sessler, President and Chief Operating Officer of CapShift.“CapShift is building the infrastructure for that future by combining trusted relationships, differentiated expertise, and technology to translate bespoke investor objectives into scalable solutions. Our ambition is to make personalized impact investing available through the institutions that steward significant private and philanthropic capital - and to help direct more of that capital toward the challenges that will define the decades ahead.”The growth in capital catalyzed points to a broader shift across wealth and philanthropy. Investors, especially private wealth clients, are seeking more personalized portfolios and clearer evidence of the outcomes their capital supports. The institutions that support them are responding by integrating impact into their services.Investor interest continues to broaden across established areas such as climate, health, affordable housing, and economic opportunity, as well as emerging themes including democracy, responsible AI and employee ownership. CapShift's Research Engine has grown to include more than 1,900 funds and enterprises spanning a wide range of impact themes, geographies, asset classes, and return profiles.CapShift continues to expand its capabilities to ensure institutions have all the support they need to integrate personalized impact investing into their client experience. By strengthening institutions that already steward capital, CapShift aims to mobilize more of the dollars needed to address some of our world's most challenging problems.The full 2026 Impact Report is available here.

Nicky Wu

CapShift

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CapShift Surpasses $1.5 Billion Catalyzed for Impact as Pace of Mobilization Accelerates Fivefold News Provided By CapShift October 01, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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