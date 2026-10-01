Netflix's 'Selling The OC' Star Kayla Cardona Returns To Casa Teresa As 50Th Anniversary Alumni Ambassador

Kayla Cardona, luxury real estate professional and Netflix's“Selling the OC” star, has been named Casa Teresa's 50th Anniversary Alumni Ambassador. She will attend with her son, Jordan, and share her story at the Oct. 24 gala at the Hyatt Regency Irvine.

Kayla Cardona is pictured with her son, Jordan, a“Casa Baby” born while she was in Casa Teresa's program 19 years ago. Now the nonprofit's 50th Anniversary Alumni Ambassador, Kayla will share her story at the Oct. 24 gala at Hyatt Regency Irvine.

Casa Teresa celebrates 50 years of providing a home with a heart to pregnant women in crisis at its milestone anniversary gala on October 24, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Irvine.

Orange County real estate expert returns to Casa Teresa to share her story and empower the next generation of mothers

- Kayla Cardona,“Selling the OC” star and 50th Anniversary Alumni AmbassadorORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Casa Teresa has named Orange County luxury real estate professional and Netflix's“Selling the OC” star Kayla Cardona as a 50th Anniversary Alumni Ambassador, honoring her extraordinary journey from a pregnant teenager who once turned to Casa Teresa for support to an accomplished businesswoman, devoted mother, and passionate advocate for women overcoming adversity.Cardona will help Casa Teresa commemorate its 50-year legacy by participating in anniversary activities and public appearances leading up to the nonprofit's 50th Anniversary Gala, taking place Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Irvine.She will attend the gala with her son, Jordan, and share her personal Casa Teresa story during a special VIP reception. She will also participate in a coordinated social media promotion and select television, print, radio, podcast, and digital-media interviews.“Casa Teresa came into my life at a time when I was young, pregnant, and facing an uncertain future,” said Cardona.“It gave me a safe place, support, and hope when I needed it most. Now, 19 years later, being an Alumni Ambassador is incredibly meaningful because I have the opportunity to show other women that their circumstances do not have to define their future. I am honored to celebrate the people who believed in me and to help Casa Teresa continue changing lives.”Cardona became pregnant at 17 and arrived at Casa Teresa later in her pregnancy. The support and stability she received became part of a much larger journey - one that ultimately led her to build an independent life and a successful career while raising her son.Today, Cardona is an accomplished luxury real estate professional, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for women and children. She rose to national recognition through Netflix's“Selling the OC,” using her platform to inspire others through her story of perseverance, motherhood, and success. Her journey embodies Casa Teresa's vision of empowering women to break difficult cycles, transform their lives, and build thriving futures for themselves and their families.“Kayla's journey beautifully represents the lasting impact Casa Teresa can have across generations,” said Lisa Wood, Casa Teresa's Chief Executive Officer.“Her willingness to return, share her story, and encourage the women we serve is a tremendous gift. Kayla reminds us that when a woman receives love, stability, resources, and someone who believes in her, the possibilities for her future - and her child's future - are extraordinary.”As a 50th Anniversary Alumni Ambassador, Cardona will also help Casa Teresa increase awareness of the organization's programs and encourage the community to support mothers and babies experiencing homelessness and crisis.Founded in 1976 by Neill and Sally Sullivan, Casa Teresa began as a small home created specifically for pregnant women who were alone and without support. Over the past five decades, the organization has expanded to provide five residential programs, shelter and basic necessities, individualized case management, education, parenting and life-skills classes, career development, therapeutic support, and alumni services.Casa Teresa's 50th Anniversary Gala will honor the courage and resilience of generations of Casa Teresa mothers while recognizing the volunteers, staff members, donors, and community partners who have supported its mission. The organization hopes to raise $250,000 to fund programs that help women heal, become self-reliant, and create stable futures for themselves and their children.Casa Teresa 50th Anniversary GalaDate: Saturday, October 24, 2026Location: Hyatt Regency Irvine17900 Jamboree RoadIrvine, California 92614Tickets and tables are available through October 5 at .Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Kiana Robles at (714) 538-4860, extension 110, or visit the gala website.About Casa TeresaFounded in 1976, Casa Teresa is an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide pregnant women in crisis a loving home where they can begin their healing journey. Through compassionate residential programs, individualized case management, education, training, and supportive services, Casa Teresa helps women break destructive cycles, transform their lives, and build thriving futures for themselves and their children. For more information, visit .

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Beginnings: A Casa Teresa Story

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Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Star Kayla Cardona Returns to Casa Teresa as 50th Anniversary Alumni Ambassador News Provided By Bennett Unlimited PR October 01, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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