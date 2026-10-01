Alert 360 Announces New Dronedogtm Robotic Security Patrol Service

Alert 360 DroneDog

Robotic Security Patrol Service

Boots on the ground, around the clock

Innovative security patrol for large estates, commercial and industrial properties. Automated robot patrols go where guards, vehicles and aerial drones cannot.

- Richard GinsburgTULSA, OKLAHOMA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alert 360, one of the largest home and business security companies in the United States, has announced DroneDog TM, its new robotic drone security patrol service. The Alert 360 DroneDogTM robot is the most advanced robotic security solution and features automated ground patrol to assist in large-scale property protection.“Our Alert 360 DroneDogTM robot is a highly advanced video and security patrol option for commercial clients with significant property and perimeters. The DroneDogTM is especially beneficial for commercial clients with complex environments as well as large estates and expansive industrial properties,” said Richard Ginsburg, Alert 360 CEO.“The DroneDogTM brings consistent, around-the-clock presence to sites where fixed cameras might leave gaps, with its automated patrol option and ability to cover all terrain, stairwells, tight spaces, and covered areas where aerial security drones cannot search.“While our Alert 360 aerial drone patrol excels at wide-open perimeter sweeps, the agile Alert 360 DroneDogTM robot complements aerial patrol at ground level and anywhere flight is impractical or restricted,” said Ginsburg.“The DroneDogTM also can operate in adverse weather and low-light conditions, seeing through darkness and fog, which limit aerial patrol.“The latest technology and innovation are at the heart of our security services to both prevent loss and capture valuable video. The DroneDogTM joins our advanced aerial drone patrol, live video monitoring with Video Shield, and mobile video surveillance services to provide the ultimate in theft prevention, property protection, employee safety, emergency coordination, risk reduction, and visible deterrence.”Full Features and Benefits of The Alert 360 DroneDogTM:.Consistent, scheduled ground patrol and presence, adding another layer of security: Large or complex sites get patrolled the same way every time, day or night. Automated routes keep critical zones covered on a consistent schedule, not just when someone is available. The robot walks a scheduled route or deploys to a specific zone when an alarm is triggered..Mobility in all-terrain: Stairs, uneven surfaces, and tight spaces can now be covered as part of a scheduled patrol or in response to an alarm..Day and night vision: Thermal and electro-optical cameras with 20x optical zoom support day and night patrol in darkness, fog, or dense brush. DroneDogTM streams live thermal and high-definition video back to your team during every round..Repeatable patrols: Automated routes and analytics mean every round is covered and recorded. Service includes the ability to patrol on a repeatable schedule or dispatch the robot in response to an alarm, with live video recorded..Visual verification of incidences: The Alert 360 DroneDogTM records video, captures real-time data analytics, and maintains compliance audit trails. Live streaming video gives your team real context before deciding how to respond..Ability to review live footage: Thermal and HD video stream back so a security team can see exactly what is happening on the ground. With verified detail in hand, a team can escalate, notify, or dispatch with more information and confidence..Visible deterrence: An active robotic patrol lets others know that the site is being watched and video is being recorded..Monitored 24/7: The Alert 360 DroneDogTM is piloted and monitored 24/7 from the U.S.-based Asylon Robotic Security Operations Center and by human analysts at Alert 360 for remote intervention, proactive system checks, and live incident response..Self-Charging DogHouseTM: Between patrols, the DroneDogTM lives in a weatherproof dock, recharging automatically so coverage never depends on staff..Reliable coverage and connection: Encrypted LTE and mesh networking keep the robot connected across large sites. AES-256 encryption and redundant uplinks provide secure video and telemetry streaming..Connectivity and evidence: Cellular LTE service is built in, every patrol streams live video, and recordings are encrypted and stored on U.S.-based servers for up to 90 days..Zero-maintenance ownership: The DroneDogTM robotic security solution is delivered as a complete robotics-as-a-service program. Service, maintenance, parts, and repairs are all included, with dedicated account management and monthly patrol reporting. The weatherproof DogHouseTM dock installs in under an hour..Innovative Technology: The Alert 360 DroneDogTM robot is provided by Asylon Robotics and built on the Spotplatform from Boston Dynamics. It's fitted with Asylon's PupPackTM security payload, which provides advanced cloud connectivity, real-time situational awareness, and automated threat detection.“Our Alert 360's DroneDogTM on-ground security patrol works side-by-side with the Robotic Security Operations Center to detect threats faster, respond smarter, and extend a security team's capabilities,” said Ginsburg.“This latest, automated security patrol option from Alert 360 saves valuable resources, increases asset protection, helps reduce expenses, prevents inventory loss, and deters costly vandalism. We're proud to offer another innovative security solution and full-service, automated patrol option that takes large-scale security to a much higher level.”For more information about Alert 360's aerial drone patrol or ground drone security for commercial properties, visit Alert360.

Heather Mann

Alert 360

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Alert 360 Announces New DroneDogTM Robotic Security Patrol Service News Provided By Alert 360 October 01, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Technology



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