Sumeet Vyas Recollects How 'Chumbak' Maker Came To His Rescue In Dire Straits

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Vyas, who is receiving a lot of good response to his recently released show 'Chumbak', has shared how the maker of the show, JD Majethia went out of his way to help him.

He recently spoke with IANS along with Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Deven Bhojani, Neena Gupta and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

He told IANS,“I have to share a story about JD sir. My mother-in-law was unwell sometime ago. She was getting treated in Punjab. So, there was a discussion that maybe she should be brought to Mumbai for treatment. And I didn't know many people”.

He further mentioned,“I have never had any interaction with JD sir. For some reason, I felt that he would know someone. Out of the blue, I called him. And he did know someone. And then he spoke to the hospital. And then I got an appointment from the hospital. And then he followed me 3 times. He asked me if I was okay, and how is my mother-in-law? And he had no business doing all of this. Such a fine human being. And never mentioned it. It's not like he went back to the set. He never mentioned it to anyone”.

Earlier, the actor spoke about taking up a different brand of comedy that the show and his character demanded. The actor is known for his dry sense of humour, and has ruled the space of Indian web entertainment courtesy his strongest suit.

Talking about his part in the show, he earlier told IANS,“Yeah, that was quite a thing because this is a very different brand of comedy. And in fact, in the beginning, when Atish narrated everything for the first time, the character played by Sumeet Raghavan, he said, 'Would you like to try this?'. But I felt that my temperament is not like that”.

“I don't know why, but I was afraid that I might not be able to do it that well. And it was too big a jump for me as that required a special skill set. Which Sumeet Raghavan has, he's extraordinary at that. And this character, when I heard it, I immediately vibed with him”, he added.

'Chumbak' is available to stream on Netflix.