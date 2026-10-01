World Is Proud Of You: Foreign Envoys Hail Capt Smit Machchhar's 'Extraordinary Courage'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Several foreign envoys and diplomatic missions in India lauded Captain Smit Machchhar on Thursday for his courage that averted a major tragedy and saved hundreds of lives midair on Wednesday.

The remarks came amid growing international recognition of Captain Machchhar's role in averting the threat aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073.

During the incident, the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit, and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Hailing the Indian pilot, Mariano Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India, took to X and posted,“Captain Smit Machchhar embodies India's sense of courage and duty. Exhausted and on the verge of collapse, he managed to save dozens of innocent lives, becoming a Hero. Eternal recognition of his courage and example. The World is proud of you.”

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, also praised the Indian pilot for his“extraordinary courage” and“presence of mind” in helping save the lives of passengers and crew.

“A salute to Captain Smit Machchhar for extraordinary courage and presence of mind in the face of grave danger. Seriously injured, he nevertheless acted with remarkable composure and determination to help protect the lives of those entrusted to his care. His courage, together with the bravery of the passengers and crew who intervened, helped avert what could have been a terrible tragedy. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery,” Colonne posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in India also expressed its gratitude to Captain Machchhar, praising his bravery and role in saving several lives, including Israeli passengers aboard the flight.

“Courage knows no borders. The bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar and others in a moment of danger reminds us of the deep bond between our peoples - built on courage, solidarity, and a shared belief in the strength of humanity. We thank Captain Machchhar for his courage and for helping save Israeli lives,” the Israeli Embassy posted on X

“His bravery is a powerful reminder that the India–Israel friendship is built not only between nations, but between people who stand by one another when it matters most. Wishing Captain Machchhar a full and speedy recovery,” it added.

Calling the Indian pilot“a true hero”, Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, took to X and posted:“Wishing a speedy recovery to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who bravely fought to save lives, even after he was stabbed and severely wounded. Captain Machchhar, you're a true hero. The people of Israel are praying for your recovery.”