Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size & Share Analysis The global cell therapy manufacturing market size was valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.44 billion in 2026 to USD 17.86 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 13.60% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cell therapy manufacturing market with a share of 46.18% in 2025. Cell therapy manufacturing refers to the processes, technologies, and services used to produce, process, expand, and prepare therapeutic cells for clinical and commercial applications. Cell therapy manufacturing products and services are commonly tracked under HSN Code 3002 (human blood, antisera, other blood fractions, immunological products, and similar products) and SIC Code 2836 (Biological Products, Except Diagnostic Substances). The cell therapy manufacturing market demand is driven by the development of cell-based therapies for viral vectors, increasing clinical trials, and the need for scalable and standardized manufacturing processes. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly using automated cell processing, closed-system manufacturing, cell expansion technologies, cryopreservation, and quality control systems to improve production efficiency and consistency, contributing to cell therapy manufacturing market growth. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size and Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 5.67 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 6.43 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 17.84 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 13.60% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 46.18% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 15.31% Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment: Stem Cell Therapy Market Share in 2025: 58.7% By Scale Fastest-growing Segment: Commercial Scale Manufacturing CAGR: 14.9% (2026–2034) By Mode Leading Segment: In-house Manufacturing Market Share in 2025: 52.4% By Workflow Fastest-growing Segment: Process Development CAGR: 15.1% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Trends Shift toward Automated Cell Therapy Manufacturing The cell therapy manufacturing market analysis shows a shift toward automated cell therapy manufacturing to automate processes such as cell isolation, activation, expansion, transduction, and harvesting. Automated platforms can standardize processing steps and reduce manual intervention during cell therapy production. Integration of Robotics with Cell Therapy Manufacturing The cell therapy manufacturing market is witnessing the integration of robotics with cell therapy manufacturing to handle repetitive and sensitive cell processing activities. Robotic systems can support cell transfer, media handling, sample preparation, and material movement within controlled manufacturing environments. This integration supports reduced manual handling and efficient production workflows. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the cell therapy manufacturing market share due to dependence on specialized cell culture media, reagents, single-use bioprocessing components, cryogenic storage systems, laboratory equipment, and controlled logistics. The market is expected to follow a stair-step recovery, as shortages of critical manufacturing inputs, equipment procurement delays, cold chain constraints, and transportation disruptions can affect production capacity in phases before material availability and manufacturing infrastructure stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.60%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 12.10%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of cell culture inputs and single-use components, expanded manufacturing capacity, reliable cold chain infrastructure, and smoother logistics, cell therapy manufacturing market growth is expected to gradually return to 13.60%. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Investment and Funding Analysis The cell therapy manufacturing market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by automated cell therapy manufacturing platforms, scalable allogeneic cell production, and the expansion of dedicated manufacturing facilities. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Cellares USD 327 Million In June 2026, Cellares expanded its Series D financing to USD 327 million to scale automated cell therapy manufacturing and expand deployment of its automated manufacturing platform. ImmuneBridge USD 7.7 Million In March 2026, ImmuneBridge raised USD 7.7 million in a second seed round to advance scalable manufacturing of high-quality allogeneic immune cells and support commercial-scale cell therapy production.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Demand for Scalable Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Standardized Cell Processing Workflows Drives Market

The demand for scalable cell therapy manufacturing is growing as developers need to produce larger quantities of therapies without compromising quality. Scalable systems can increase production capacity and support the transition from small scale research to commercial manufacturing.

The demand for standardized cell processing workflows is increasing as manufacturers seek consistent and reliable production results. Standardized processes help control steps such as cell isolation, expansion, and formulation while reducing process variation. This focus on consistent manufacturing is supporting adoption of advanced cell therapy manufacturing systems.

Market Restraints

Complex Management of Sterile Manufacturing Conditions and High Manufacturing Cost Restrains Market Expansion

The complex management of sterile manufacturing conditions can create operational challenges in cell therapy manufacturing. Cell processing requires controlled environments, strict contamination control, and continuous monitoring throughout manufacturing workflows. These requirements increase quality control efforts and operational complexity, restraining market growth.

The high cost of cell therapy manufacturing can create financial barriers for manufacturers and research organizations. Specialized cleanrooms, advanced cell processing equipment, quality control systems, and skilled personnel are required to support manufacturing operations. These factors can limit manufacturing capacity and restrain market expansion.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Point-of-Care Cell Manufacturing and Automated Cell Selection and Washing Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

The expansion of point-of-care cell manufacturing offers opportunities for cell therapy manufacturers, hospital-based manufacturing providers, automation companies, and bioprocess technology developers. Modular and automated systems can enable cell-based therapies to be produced closer to treatment centers, reducing dependence on large centralized facilities and supporting more localized, patient-focused manufacturing. The FDA identifies modularization and advanced manufacturing as technologies that can enable point-of-care production of therapeutics, including cell-based therapies.

The development of automated cell selection and washing technologies offers opportunities for cell therapy equipment manufacturers, cell-processing technology companies, and CDMOs. Integrated systems can automate cell selection, washing, concentration, and buffer exchange while reducing manual handling and supporting closed manufacturing workflows.

Market Challenges

Batch-to-Batch Inconsistency and Complex Cold Chain Logistics Hinders Growth

Cell therapy manufacturing involves living cells that can vary in growth, viability, and biological characteristics between batches. Maintaining consistent product quality requires strict process controls, monitoring, and testing throughout production. These requirements can increase manufacturing complexity and make it difficult for companies to achieve reliable large-scale production.

Cell therapies often require controlled temperature conditions during storage and transportation to preserve cell viability and product quality. Delays, temperature excursions, or limited specialized logistics capacity can disrupt delivery and increase handling requirements. These challenges can raise distribution costs and make it harder for manufacturers to expand cell therapy supply across regions.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis By Type

The stem cell therapy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, driven by increasing development of regenerative and cell-based therapies.

The non-stem cell therapy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, fueled by the development of immune cell therapies and other advanced cell-based treatments.

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By Scale

The pre commercial/R&D scale manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, propelled by increasing early-stage research and development of cell therapies.

The commercial scale manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, supported by the increasing number of cell therapies progressing toward commercial production.

By Mode

The contract manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, driven by increasing outsourcing of cell therapy manufacturing to specialized providers.

The in-house manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, supported by organizations seeking greater control over manufacturing processes, quality requirements, intellectual property, and production schedules.

By Workflow

The cell processing segment accounted for a share of 28.4% in 2025 due to its essential role in cell isolation, activation, expansion, modification, and preparation for downstream manufacturing.

The process development segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, fueled by the need to optimize manufacturing workflows, improve scalability, and establish reproducible production processes.

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North America Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

North America: Market Dominance Supported by Established Stem Cell Manufacturing and Updated FDA Measures

The North America cell therapy manufacturing market accounted for a share of 46.18% in 2025.

United States Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

The United States cell therapy manufacturing market is supported by recent FDA measures designed to streamline manufacturing requirements for cellular and gene therapy products. The FDA issued final guidance providing greater flexibility in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls requirements. The FDA also updated its cellular and gene therapy guidance portfolio, covering manufacturing, potency assessment, genome editing, and development of these therapies.

Canada Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

The Canada cell therapy manufacturing market is driven by the expansion of CAR T-cell and stem cell manufacturing capabilities. Canada's National Research Council completed its Cell and Gene Therapy Challenge program, which advanced made in Canada CAR T-cell therapies and focused on reducing manufacturing costs and improving access to cell therapies.

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Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Supported by Development of Clinical-Grade Cells and Network of Domestic CDMO Facilities

The Asia Pacific cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.31% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

The India cell therapy manufacturing market is supported by India's Centre for Stem Cell Research. It operates a cGMP facility that manufactures clinical-grade mesenchymal stromal cells and supports process development and production of cell-based products for early-phase clinical trials.

China Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

China's National Medical Products Administration issued a dedicated production inspection guideline for cell therapy products, covering quality management during manufacturing. This supports the standardization of cell processing and GMP manufacturing practices.

Japan Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

The Japan cell therapy manufacturing market is benefited by the expansion of GMP cell processing and iPSC manufacturing capabilities. The country has a network of domestic CDMO facilities that manufacture GMP-grade iPSCs and provide cell manufacturing services for regenerative medicine products. This creates scope for larger-scale cell culture and bioprocessing activities in the country.

Europe Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Europe: Market Growth Supported by Advanced Biomanufacturing Base and Life Sciences Capabilities

The Europe cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Germany Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

The Germany cell therapy manufacturing market is benefited by the expansion of automated and closed-system manufacturing. Germany's National Research Strategy for the Bioeconomy 2030 identifies biotechnology and advanced biomanufacturing as areas for continued development. This supports the adoption of advanced cell processing.

UK Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

The UK Life Sciences Sector Plan sets a vision to strengthen advanced manufacturing and life sciences capabilities. The Life Sciences Vision identifies cell and gene therapies as a key area for expanding UK manufacturing capacity. These priorities create scope for wider adoption of automated and scalable cell processing technologies.

Latin America Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Latin America: Market Expansion Led by Personalized Medicine Adoption and Advanced Therapy Medical Products (ATMPs) Development

The Latin America cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In Brazil, the Butantan Institute is developing a CAR T-cell therapy locally at the São Paulo Center for advanced therapies, with the cells produced at the specialized facility for patients with hematological cancers. Mexico's National Institute of Genomic Medicine is advancing precision medicine toward predictive and personalized healthcare by integrating genomic information, patient characteristics, clinical records, and artificial intelligence.

Middle East & Africa Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Shaped by Development of Local Expertise in Cell Processing and Advanced Therapy Manufacturing

The Middle East & Africa cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. For instance, the launch of EQUIGENE Therapeutics, a dedicated UAE biotech initiative focused on end-to-end cell and gene therapy development, supports scalable vector and cell processing from clinical development to commercial production. In South Africa, a CAR T cell clinical program at Netcare Pretoria East Hospital uses locally based cellular therapy manufacturing capabilities in partnership with international cell therapy specialists. This supports the development of local expertise in cell processing and advanced therapy manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The cell therapy manufacturing market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations, cell therapy technology providers, and specialized bioprocessing companies. Key players such as Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, WuXi AppTec, and Charles River Laboratories are estimated to account for approximately 30–35% of the global cell therapy manufacturing market share.

Established players compete mainly through manufacturing capabilities, process development, scalability, quality control, regulatory expertise, and advanced cell processing technologies. Emerging and regional players in the cell therapy manufacturing market ecosystem focus on specialized manufacturing services, competitive pricing, localized production capabilities, automation, and application specific cell therapy manufacturing solutions.

Lonza (Switzerland) Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Catalent (US) WuXi AppTec (China) Charles River Laboratories (US) Merck KGaA (Germany) AGC Biologics (Japan) FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) Novartis (Switzerland) Takara Bio (Japan) Miltenyi Biotec (Germany) Sartorius (Germany)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cell Therapy Manufacturing MarketKey Industry Developments

July 2026: Autolomous and Cellular Origins integrated their platforms to enable end-to-end automation and digital orchestration of cell therapy manufacturing.

March 2026: Sartorius launched the Eveo Cell Therapy Platform, an automated and multi-parallel manufacturing system for autologous cell therapies.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 5.67 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 6.44 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 17.86 Billion CAGR 13.60% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Lonza (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Catalent (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Charles River Laboratories (US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Scale, By Mode, By Workflow Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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