8Th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees To Get Durga Puja Bonus? Check Hike Updates

8th Pay Commission: Central government employees are expecting a major update. Employee unions are demanding the 2025-26 Productivity Linked Bonus before Puja. They also want the government to increase the bonus calculation ceiling

Central government employees are strongly demanding their bonus before Durga Puja. Employee unions want the government to release the 2025-26 Productivity Linked Bonus or PLB before the festival begins. They are also demanding a hike in the bonus calculation ceiling from ₹7,000 to ₹21,000.

Durga Puja starts on October 17 this year. The Joint Council of Postal Employees or JCPE is demanding the 2025-26 productivity-linked bonus for eligible staff before this date. The union sent a letter to the Department of Posts secretary on September 26 to clear the bonus by October 17.

Postal employee unions state that workers and their families face extra expenses during Durga Puja and Dussehra. Employees can manage this financial pressure easily if they receive the bonus before the festivals. The Centre has not made any final announcement about the pre-Puja bonus yet.

Employee unions are raising a big demand regarding the bonus calculation limit. The staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery or NC-JCM wants the government to increase the ₹7,000 limit to ₹21,000. Union secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra raised this demand in a letter to the Cabinet Secretary on August 27.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a notification on August 25. The notification states that employees earning more than ₹21,000 monthly wage do not fall under the specific bonus system. It also sets the bonus calculation base at ₹7,000 or the minimum wage, whichever is higher. Unions argue that the bonus calculation limit should match the ₹21,000 minimum wage ceiling.

The bonus issue goes beyond just this year. Employee unions are demanding changes to the current bonus structure before the 8th Central Pay Commission. The Federation of National Postal Organisations or FNPO and other unions have proposed aligning the bonus with the actual pay structure.

Some employee unions do not want to restrict the demand to the ₹7,000 to ₹21,000 hike. They want the government to calculate the bonus based on actual salary. The Survey of India Ministerial Staff Association has also asked the 8th Pay Commission to calculate productivity-linked and ad-hoc bonuses on actual basic pay and dearness allowance.

Railway employee unions are also demanding reforms in the bonus system. The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society has submitted a proposal to the 8th Pay Commission to review the current bonus structure. They state that the bonus structure needs an update to match the rising cost of living.

The Centre has not made any final decision on the bonus amount for central government employees yet. Unions are demanding the 2025-26 PLB before Puja and a hike in the limit from ₹7,000 to ₹21,000. The government has not officially announced ₹21,000 as the new calculation base. Employees are now waiting to see if they get the bonus before Durga Puja and if the 8th Pay Commission brings any changes.