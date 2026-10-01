Kenya: Ministry Of Defence Shines At Nairobi International Trade Fair

National security and development are increasingly shaped by the ability of institutions to harness technology, innovation and specialised expertise to address emerging challenges and contribute to national progress.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) demonstrated this broader national role at the Nairobi International Trade Fair (NITF), emerging as the Overall Best Exhibitor and securing an impressive 21 awards across various categories.



The week-long Trade Fair, running from 28 September to 4 October 2026 at Jamhuri Park, brings together exhibitors from across the country to showcase innovations, products, services and capabilities that contribute to Kenya's development.

Held under the theme,“Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth,” the event provides an important platform for government institutions, industry and other stakeholders to demonstrate practical solutions supporting sustainable economic growth.

Among the Ministry's accolades were awards for Best Manufacturer and Distributor of Telecommunication Devices, Equipment and Services; Best Aviation and Air Transport Stand; Best Energy Services and Conservation Sector Stand; and Best Stand in Media Services, among other categories.

The official opening was presided over by the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, E.G.H.

During his tour of the exhibition, Hon. Kagwe visited the Ministry of Defence Pavilion, where he was received by the Deputy Army Commander, Major General John Nkoimo, and the Director General, Defence National Security Industries (DNSI), Major General Faustino Lobaly.

The Cabinet Secretary was taken through various displays highlighting the Ministry's capabilities, innovations and specialised expertise across multiple sectors.

Speaking during the event, Hon. Kagwe underscored the importance of technology, innovation and climate-smart practices in transforming agriculture, increasing productivity and strengthening farmers' incomes.

“Technology and digitalisation are at the heart of this transformation,” he said, emphasising the importance of innovation, healthy soils, improved market access and stronger partnerships in building a resilient, competitive and future-ready agricultural sector.

The Ministry of Defence Pavilion brings together the three Services of the Kenya Defence Forces - the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy - alongside Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) under the Ministry. Their participation provides members of the public with an opportunity to interact with personnel and gain greater insight into the capabilities, innovations and activities undertaken across the defence sector.

The Ministry's strong performance at NITF underscores the breadth of its contribution to national development beyond its core mandate of defending Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Through advancements in technology, aviation, telecommunications, energy conservation, industrial capability and strategic communication, the Ministry continues to leverage defence expertise and innovation in support of Kenya's broader development agenda.

The 21 awards further demonstrate the professionalism, ingenuity and institutional capacity within the Ministry of Defence, while providing an opportunity to strengthen public awareness of the diverse capabilities that support both national security and sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.