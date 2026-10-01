North Kivu: United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo (MONUSCO) Project To Support The Social Reintegration Of Former Displaced Women In Bulongo

Around fifty vulnerable women from the commune of Bulongo, located approximately 60 kilometres from the city of Beni in North Kivu, will benefit from a social reintegration project aimed at supporting their socioeconomic recovery following the displacement they were forced to endure because of insecurity in the region.

Launched on Thursday, September 24, 2026, the project is funded by MONUSCO through its Gender Section, with a budget of US$48,000. It aims to strengthen the economic independence of 50 women and young girls who have been particularly affected by the consequences of armed violence.

The beneficiaries will receive training in several trades, including livestock farming, baking, small-scale commerce, as well as tailoring and dressmaking. They will then receive the equipment and tools they need to immediately launch income-generating activities.

According to Emery Chibi of MONUSCO's Gender Section in Beni, the initiative is part of the Mission's efforts to promote women's participation in the recovery of communities affected by conflict.

“This project aims to implement solutions by empowering 50 women and young girls, enabling them to develop income-generating activities. It represents MONUSCO's response through the implementation of the provisions of United Nations Resolution 1325, particularly its fourth pillar concerning relief and recovery,” he explained.

A source of hope for returning women

The launch of the project generated considerable enthusiasm among the beneficiaries. For many women who have returned to their communities of origin after spending several years in distant areas to escape the activities of armed groups, the challenges of reintegration remain numerous.

“There are many vulnerable people here. Since our return, life has been difficult. We thank MONUSCO for this project, which we consider a lifeline and which will help lift us out of poverty,” said Masika Kabala.

According to her, access to livelihoods remains one of the main concerns of returning households, many of which are still struggling to regain economic stability.

Strengthening resilience and social cohesion

As MONUSCO's partner in implementing the project, the Association des femmes pour la nutrition à assise communautaire (AFNAC) will support the beneficiaries throughout the training process and the launch of their activities.

Its coordinator, Benge Mukengere, believes that the initiative will not only help improve the living conditions of the women concerned, but also strengthen social cohesion in an area affected by population displacement.

“This is a project that will help improve their standard of living, strengthen resilience, and also promote social cohesion,” she said.

For nearly six months, the commune of Bulongo has recorded a gradual return of displaced populations. Despite the relative improvement in the security situation, considerable needs remain in terms of resettlement and economic recovery.

For community stakeholders, supporting vulnerable women is an essential lever for rebuilding the social and economic fabric of communities affected by the conflict.

A call for peace and support for victims

At the launch of the project, women's associations in Bulongo welcomed MONUSCO's support while calling on the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to strengthen its assistance to the many women who have been victims of the war. They urged the national authorities to draw inspiration from this initiative and develop more economic support programmes for women affected by conflict.

The women's associations also reaffirmed their support for MONUSCO's efforts to restore peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For these women, consolidating peace remains essential to ensuring the sustainable reintegration of returning populations and creating the conditions for inclusive socioeconomic development in Bulongo and throughout Beni Territory, which continues to face armed violence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).