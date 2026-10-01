Zimbabwe Businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Wife Among Six Killed In Helicopter Crash

The helicopter crashed at about 5 p.m. local time in the Marondera Rural area near Waddilove Mission, according to Zimbabwean police. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said there were no survivors, while emergency teams were dispatched to the scene.

Police said the aircraft had six occupants. The government described those aboard as a high-profile businessman, other passengers and two pilots. The crash caused a fire, and authorities said identifying the remains could take time. The cause of the crash had not been established, and an investigation is underway.

Chivayo's family later confirmed his death and that of his wife. Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo told Zimbabwe's state broadcaster ZBC that the family was devastated by the tragedy.

Chivayo, 43, was one of Zimbabwe's best-known businessmen and was closely associated with major energy and infrastructure projects. His company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, was involved in the Gwanda Solar Project, a large-scale solar development that had been the subject of prolonged public and legal scrutiny.

The businessman was also known for his highly publicized lifestyle and close relationships with political and business figures across Africa. Kenyan President William Ruto described Chivayo as a“dear friend” in a tribute following his death. Chivayo had also been publicly photographed with several other African leaders.

Chivayo's business and political activities had previously attracted scrutiny and allegations concerning public procurement and election-related activities. However, such allegations should not be presented as established wrongdoing, and AP reported that he had denied wrongdoing in relation to previous scrutiny.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the other people killed in the crash. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, the circumstances surrounding the flight and other factors that may have contributed to the accident.