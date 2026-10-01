Russia To Host Eighth Moscow Format Talks On Afghanistan On October 5

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the meeting will bring together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus and Egypt have also been invited as guests.

The Afghan delegation will be led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is also expected to hold a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the consultations. According to the Russian side, the bilateral talks will focus on current issues in relations and cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan.

The broader meeting is expected to focus on political and economic cooperation, regional engagement with Afghanistan, counterterrorism and efforts to combat drug trafficking. Participants are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen regional cooperation on issues affecting Afghanistan and its neighbors. A joint statement is expected to be issued at the conclusion of the meeting.

The Moscow Format was established in 2017 as a regional platform for consultations on Afghanistan. Previous meetings have brought together Russia and Afghanistan's neighbors and other regional stakeholders to discuss security, terrorism, narcotics, economic cooperation and Afghanistan's political future.

At the seventh meeting in Moscow in October 2025, participants called for stronger regional cooperation against terrorism and drug trafficking and emphasized economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan. The meeting also opposed the establishment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring countries.