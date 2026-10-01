OTS Reveals Timeframe For Launching Its Cubesat Satellite

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The launch of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) CubeSat is expected late this year or next year, Secretary General of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the CAMCA regional forum held in Baku on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Omuraliev also spoke about the organization's projects in the fields of education and space technology.

"We have the Union of Turkic Universities, which brings together 170 universities. We also have our own educational exchange programs, MEVLANA and Orhun," he said.

According to him, the OTS is also implementing a CubeSat satellite project. The project is already complete, and the satellite is expected to launch either late this year or next year.

Discussing the development of transport links between countries in the region, Omuraliev noted the growth in cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor.

"In 2025, about 4.7 million tons of cargo were transported directly via the Middle Corridor. This means that the volume of cargo transported along the Middle Corridor has increased 8-fold over 4 years," he said.

He noted that in 2025, the number of block trains traveling from China via the Middle Corridor increased by 37%, reaching 392 trips.

Omuraliev pointed out that further infrastructure development would allow for increased transport volumes along the route.

"According to World Bank data, improving Middle Corridor infrastructure will allow transport volumes to triple by 2030, reaching 10 million tons," he said.

In this context, he also emphasized the importance of new transport projects in the region.

"The Zangezur Corridor is also very important, not only for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other countries, but also for connecting the region. Another key project is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. Once both projects are implemented, transport volumes will rise to 15 million tons per year," the OTS Secretary General noted.

Meanwhile, Baku is hosting the first annual CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus, and Afghanistan) Regional Forum, dedicated to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable economic development in Central Asia, Mongolia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan.

The forum brought together representatives from the private and public sectors, high-ranking officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts.

During the two-day event, participants will discuss ways to expand cooperation in the region and promote economic growth and social development.