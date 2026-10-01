Todd Mcewen Tutoring To Launch Business English Services On November 26, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tutoring business will offer one-on-one and small-group English instruction led by a certified TEFL educator with international management and classroom experience.

Tampa, FL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd McEwen Tutoring is launching on November 26, 2026, offering a business-focused approach to English learning for working professionals. Founded by certified TEFL educator and former IT manager Todd McEwen, the company combines hands-on teaching and international business experience to bring real-world professional context into English-language instruction.







Todd McEwen

Todd McEwen Tutoring will focus on practical English used in professional settings, including meetings, interviews, presentations, phone calls, and communication with international colleagues and clients. Lessons will be available online, with in-person instruction also offered.

The program will serve adult professionals and immigrants who want to build stronger English fluency and greater confidence in professional and everyday communication. For newcomers to the United States, it can help bridge the gap between understanding English and feeling comfortable using it in workplaces and other situations that require clear communication.

Business English Built Around Professional Use

McEwen brings both teaching credentials and first-hand business experience to the tutoring service. He holds a TQUK Level 5 Certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (RQF) and a master's degree in Management Information Systems. He also has previous experience in IT management, international companies, and classroom teaching in Asia. This combination gives the program a practical business perspective, allowing lessons to reflect the communication demands professionals face in a real workplace setting.

“Professionals need more than grammar and vocabulary when they use English at work,” McEwen said.“They may need to explain an idea in a meeting, answer questions in an interview, speak with a manager, or communicate with colleagues from different cultures. My goal is to help students practice those situations directly.”

Lessons are tailored to each learner's English level and communication goals. The emphasis will be on practical use, giving learners opportunities to work through situations they are likely to encounter in a professional setting instead of relying only on grammar exercises and textbook examples.

Some of the topics will include:



Leading and participating in meetings and workplace discussions

Job interviews, networking, and professional introductions

Presentations, public speaking, and explaining ideas clearly

Professional writing, grammar, and workplace correspondence

Pronunciation, fluency, and confident everyday communication

Phone calls, video meetings, and remote workplace communication Cross-cultural communication with international teams and clients



These topics can be adapted based on where each learner uses English most.

Flexible Formats for Different Learning Needs

Todd McEwen Tutoring will offer both one-on-one lessons and small-group sessions. Individual instruction will allow learners to focus on specific goals such as interview preparation, presentations, pronunciation, and workplace communication, while group sessions will provide more opportunities for conversation practice and interactive exercises. Small-group classes will include four to eight individuals.

Lessons will be available online, with in-person instruction also offered in the Orlando and Tampa areas. Students may use the program for a short-term objective or for ongoing English development needs.

McEwen said the structure is intended to give learners practical ways to apply English while fitting instruction around work and other responsibilities.“Some students benefit from focused one-on-one instruction, while others improve through regular conversation and interaction with different people. Offering both formats gives learners more opportunities to practice and apply what they are learning.”

The flexible schedule aims to accommodate different schedules and professional needs. The website will serve as the main access point for reviewing lesson options, registering, completing payment, and joining classes.

Launching November 26

Todd McEwen Tutoring will officially begin serving students on November 26, 2026. The launch brings McEwen's teaching credentials, management background, international business expertise, and classroom experience in Asia together in a tutoring business focused on practical English instruction for working professionals.

The business will serve students in Tampa and online, extending access to learners seeking instruction informed by both language teaching and first-hand professional experience.

More information is available .







Todd McEwen Tutoring, LLC

About Todd McEwen Tutoring

Todd McEwen Tutoring provides English-language instruction for adult learners and professionals in Orlando, Tampa, and surrounding Florida communities, as well as online. The company works with corporate professionals, healthcare workers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and newcomers to the United States who want to strengthen their communication skills for work and daily life. Its teaching approach combines language instruction with practical cultural context, helping students understand how English is used in professional and everyday settings. Todd McEwen Tutoring emphasizes clear communication, confidence, and practical application through structured lessons tailored to each learner's goals and experience.



Media Contact

Company Name: Todd McEwen Tutoring

Contact Person: Todd McEwen, Owner / Manager

Contact Number: (813) 819-4246

Email: ...

Country: United States

Website:

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Todd McEwen Tutoring Contact Person: Todd McEwen, Owner / Manager Contact Number: (813) 819-4246 Email:... Country: United States Website: