Blackwell Captive Solutions partners with Apta Health to expand healthcare access for captive clients.

Cash-Pay Benefits Are a Gamechanger for Humboldt Health, Blackwell's Cannabis-Focused Captive

- Scott Byrne, President, Blackwell Captive SolutionsDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blackwell Captive Solutions, a next-generation group medical stop-loss captive focused on bending the healthcare cost curve, today announced a partnership with Apta Health to provide Apta Cash, a guided cash-pay care solution, to employers participating in Blackwell captive programs, including Humboldt Health, its Missouri-domiciled group medical stop-loss captive built exclusively for cannabis employers. The partnership will empower brokers and employers to make it easier for employees to access care while making costs easier for employers to control.The new offering, which adds care navigation, transparent cash pricing, and coordinated payment to Blackwell's broader captive strategy, is especially relevant for Humboldt Health, Blackwell's captive cell for cannabis employers. Cannabis businesses often operate in cash-heavy environments and face benefit-administration realities that do not always fit conventional models. Apta Cash gives Humboldt Health clients a more practical path to help employees access care at direct cash prices, backed by the captive, risk-management, and data capabilities Blackwell already provides.“Employers should not have to choose between a better care experience and better cost control,” said Scott Byrne, President of Blackwell Captive Solutions.“Apta Cash gives our brokers and employer clients a practical way to address both. It helps employees get care with less friction while giving employers a more transparent way to pay for it.”Apta Cash guides employees to appropriate providers, helps secure transparent cash pricing, and coordinates payment for eligible care. Rather than leaving members to navigate networks, bills, and reimbursement cycles on their own, Apta Cash helps create a clearer path from need to appointment to payment. Members who follow the guided process may have little to no out-of-pocket cost, subject to plan design and eligibility requirements.“Our mission with Apta Cash has always been simple: take the inflated costs, complexity, and uncertainty out of healthcare,” said Melissa Saturnino, COO of Apta Health.“Our partnership with Blackwell advances that mission by connecting members to the right care with transparent, upfront pricing, creating a better experience for members and more predictable healthcare costs for employers.”For Blackwell clients, Apta Cash is not a standalone point solution. It extends Blackwell's broader captive strategy, combining medical stop-loss, proactive risk management, captive structure, and turnkey data management with a more direct way to bend the healthcare cost curve.Employers and their benefits brokers can learn more and request additional information at blackwellcaptiveAbout Blackwell Captive SolutionsBlackwell Captive Solutions is a medical stop-loss group captive focused on bending the healthcare cost curve for self-funded employers. By sharing risk without sacrificing control, Blackwell helps members achieve greater financial stability, transparency, and long-term cost containment. Humboldt Health is a Blackwell Captive Solutions program built for the cannabis industry. Learn more at blackwellcaptive.About Apta HealthApta Health provides guided cash-pay care solutions designed to help employers improve access to care and manage healthcare spending. Through Apta Cash, Apta Health combines care navigation, provider cash pricing, and payment coordination to simplify the healthcare experience for employers and their employees. Learn more at aptahealth/apta-care-and-cash.

Ashley Sheble

Blackwell Captive Solutions

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BLACKWELL CAPTIVE SOLUTIONS PARTNERS WITH APTA HEALTH TO EXPAND HEALTHCARE ACCESS FOR CAPTIVE CLIENTS News Provided By LandersMadden October 01, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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