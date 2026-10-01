Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story wins Best Feature Documentary at ARPA Int. Film Festival

- Oscar, Golden Globe, Emmy, Grammy Singer/Songwriter Carol ConnorsHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oscar, Golden Globe, Emmy, Grammy Award nominee Carol Connors received the Lifetime Achievement Award Sunday September 27, 2026, at the ARPA International Film Festival in Hollywood Ca at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Multiplex. Her Documentary Film ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: THE CAROL CONNORS STORY also won Best Feature Documentary.Some of Carols Celebrity Friends were on hand to help honor her they included:Barbi Benton (Legend), Diane Warren (Oscar Recipient), David Longoria (Grammy winning Musician), Maria Conchita Alonso (Music, Film, TV star), Suzan Hughes (Philanthropist), Kiki Seto (The New Adrain from I Play Rocky), Kate Linder (Young &The Restless), Florence LaRue (Fifth Dimension).Carol Said“I hope this film goes the distance as it has won awards in multiple film festivals. I am excited to see it released for everyone globally to watch this film; Dahlia Heyman, and Chip Rosenbloom did a masterful job producing my life story and director Alex Rotaru captured“ME” I am so proud of this film.”ABOUT THE FILMAt just 16 1/2 yrs. Old in 1958, off the back of a number one single, the sky was the limit for Carol Connors. What followed was an unexpected and groundbreaking legacy for the singer-songwriter, who proved that a young woman's career in show business was not limited to performing on stage. Behind the lyrics for major original Hollywood songs, she collected two Oscar nominations, most notably for Rocky (1976). Whether sidestepping the machinations of Phil Spector or pursuing romances with men from Elvis Presley to Robert Kulp, Carol Connors continues to forge her own path as a unique presence in American culture.ABOUT CAROL CONNORSCarol's first hit record“TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM” from the genius of Rock n Roll, the infamous Phil Spector who wrote the song for Carol's voice. Connors was and will always be the voice of The Teddy Bears.Connors co-wrote the ROCKY theme song“GONNA FLY NOW” & what is one the of the greatest love songs of our time“With You I'm Born Again” as recorded by Billy Preston & Syreeta. Another music highlight in Conners career was the hit song“Little Cobra” which soared to #2 on the billboard charts and is the reason the Cobra Muscle car became a big seller.Connors wrote songs for Disney's Oscar Nominated animated feature Walt Disney's“The Rescuers” and wrote most of the lyrics and music for the film.Carol is a current Grammy Nominee for the audio book“Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story.”

Roger Neal

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Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story wins Best Feature Documentary at ARPA Int. Film Festival News Provided By NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS October 01, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, World & Regional



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