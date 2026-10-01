South African Experience Platform FOMO Launches AI Concierge Across SA And Dubai

FOMO Concierge uses AI to help customers discover personalised experiences across South Africa and Dubai.

FOMO launches an AI-powered Concierge to help users discover personalised experiences across South Africa and Dubai.

- Ryan Marx, Founder of FOMOCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOMO Launches AI Concierge to Transform How People Discover ExperiencesNew FOMO Concierge uses AI to help customers find things to do based on their budget, location, interests and occasion.Online experience marketplace FOMO has launched FOMO Concierge, an AI-powered service that helps customers find the right experience simply by having a conversation.Available across FOMO South Africa and FOMO Dubai, the new service moves beyond traditional search bars and filters by allowing users to describe what they are looking for in everyday language.A customer could ask,“Find me something romantic to do in Cape Town this weekend for under R1,000,” or,“We're visiting Dubai with two children. What can we do indoors tomorrow afternoon?”FOMO Concierge uses the customer's requirements to identify relevant experiences available through the platform, considering factors such as location, budget, occasion and type of activity.From Searching to AskingThe launch forms part of FOMO's strategy to make discovering experiences easier and more personalised.“People don't always know the name of the attraction, restaurant or activity they're looking for. They often just know they want to do something fun with the kids, plan a great date or find something different to do this weekend. FOMO Concierge allows them to start there. Instead of figuring out what to search for, they can simply tell us what they want, and AI can help them find it.”- Ryan Marx, Founder of FOMOFOMO believes this conversational approach could be particularly useful in the experiences and tourism industry, where customers are frequently looking for inspiration rather than a specific product. Users can also refine their search naturally, narrowing recommendations by price, location, indoor or outdoor activities, and other requirements.Available in South Africa and DubaiOn FOMO South Africa, Concierge helps customers navigate experiences and deals available through the platform. Where availability needs to be confirmed with the experience provider, customers can contact the merchant before returning to FOMO to purchase their voucher.On FOMO Dubai, the service helps residents and tourists discover attractions and experiences based on what they actually want to do rather than requiring them to already know what to search for.“AI is incredibly powerful, but for us the important question is whether it actually makes the customer's experience better,” says Marx.“This solves a very simple problem: there are thousands of things you could do, but you still need to decide what you actually want to do. We're using AI to make that decision easier.”FOMO plans to continue developing its AI concierge capabilities as the service learns how customers prefer to discover experiences.FOMO Concierge is available now on FOMO South Africa and FOMO Dubai.About FOMOFOMO is an online experience marketplace connecting customers with attractions, activities, restaurants and experiences. FOMO operates in South Africa through co and in the UAE through thefomoapp.

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South African experience platform FOMO launches AI Concierge across SA and Dubai News Provided By FOMO October 01, 2026, 10:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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