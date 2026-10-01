Moneyview Shares Surge 76% In Debut As Fintech IPO Tops $1 Billion Valuation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Shares of digital financial platform Moneyview surged as much as 76% in their market debut on Thursday, giving the Accel backed fintech a valuation above $1 billion and adding another strong opening to India's active primary market.

Moneyview shares opened at 55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange of India, compared with an initial public offering price of 34 rupees per share. The stock later traded 67% above the IPO price at 56.75 rupees, valuing the company at about 105 billion rupees, or roughly $1.09 billion.

Strong demand highlights fintech investor interest

Moneyview's $114 million IPO attracted bids for 98.5 times the shares available, with institutional investors and high net worth individuals accounting for much of the demand.

The strong subscription and first day trading performance highlight continued investor interest in India's digital financial services sector, even as broader equity markets remain sensitive to interest rates, foreign fund flows and economic growth expectations.

The company provides access to personal loans through a network of financial partners, including its non banking financial company subsidiary Whizdm Finance. It has also expanded into credit cards, home loans, insurance and payments.

Growth plans put focus on loan disbursals

Moneyview reported assets under management of 225.2 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO to support loan disbursals, invest in a subsidiary and fund general corporate purposes.

The listing comes as Indian companies continue to tap strong domestic investor demand through the primary market. For Moneyview, investors will now shift their focus from IPO subscription levels to the company's ability to expand its lending platform, diversify financial products and maintain growth following its public-market debut.

The stock's opening performance also provides another data point for investors assessing valuations across India's fast growing fintech sector.