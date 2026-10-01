Russia's Jet-Powered Drones Mark A Deadly Evolution In Ukraine War

MENAFN - Asia Times) The air war between Russia and Ukraine has evolved constantly since the start of the conflict. The latest example is Russia's deployment of a new type of long-range, jet-powered drone, which is having a significant effect on Ukraine's ability to defend its cities against aerial attack.

In an interview on September 14, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Colonel Yuriy Ihnat told the Financial Times that Ukraine was intercepting only about 60% of attacks by the new Geran-5 drone. This compares with the 95% interception rate Ukraine's air defenses achieve against other drone variants.

The Geran-5's cylindrical fuselage and straight wings make its profile closer to that of a cruise missile than a conventional long-range drone. Russian sources indicate it has a range of up to 1,000 kilometers and a maximum operating altitude of around 6,000 meters, which is higher than earlier drones.

Geran-5 drones also travel faster than previous models, with an estimated top speed of approximately 600 kilometers per hour. And unlike earlier variants, these drones are fitted with anti-jamming capabilities. Together, this makes them particularly difficult for Ukraine's ground-based air defenses to intercept.

Inhat said Ukraine has been forced into the“very intensive use” of its fighter jets since Russia began using the Geran-5 in August, with pilots shooting down these drones directly.

But the effectiveness of the Geran-5 extends beyond its speed and range. According to Yuri Knutov, a Russian military expert, these drones incorporate machine vision linked to a digital terrain map, which enables them to identify and select targets autonomously.