OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc. / Key word(s): Financing/Personnel

OSCP closes Series A financing led by New Science Ventures

01.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

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The funding will scale production of OSCP's ITAR-free photonic IMUs in Montréal as demand grows for navigation that works when GNSS is jammed. MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc., operating as OSCP, today announced that it has closed a Series A financing led by New Science Ventures, with participation from Emerging Ventures, and 2050 Capital. Somu Subramaniam, founder and managing partner of New Science Ventures, has joined OSCP's board of directors.



OSCP's photonic gyroscopes and inertial measurement units (IMUs) are built for platforms that must keep navigating when GNSS is jammed, spoofed or unavailable, a problem that now reaches well beyond declared conflict zones. The company will use the funding to scale production in Montréal, grow its engineering and sales teams, and bring its next generation of photonic inertial sensors to market. "Losing the satellite signal used to be a battlefield problem. Now it shows up over airports and shipping lanes," said Kazem Zandi, founder and chief executive of OSCP. "Customers want navigation they can trust when GNSS drops out, and they want it ITAR-free. This round lets us build more of it here, and faster." "We are very excited to join the team at OSCP to build the world's best IMUs in terms of navigation performance, size, and cost. These IMUs have the potential to completely change the autonomous navigation paradigm in a wide range of applications in the defence and transportation sectors," said Somu Subramaniam, founder and managing partner of New Science Ventures. Since the round closed in August, OSCP has introduced NavigationGate, an inertial navigation system for platforms that lose satellite signal, added ArduPilot support and an open-source ROS 2 driver for its MK2 IMU family, and qualified as a supplier on Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace. For details, visit oscp. ABOUT OSCP OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc., operating as OSCP, designs and manufactures photonic gyroscopes and inertial measurement units. Founded in 2015 and based in Montréal, Québec, the company builds inertial sensors that deliver tactical-grade photonic accuracy at the size, weight, power and cost of MEMS, for navigation where GNSS is jammed, degraded or unavailable. Its customers work in space, defence, marine and subsea, rail, robotics and ground autonomy. OSCP products are made in Canada and are ITAR-free. ABOUT NEW SCIENCE VENTURES New Science Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in companies taking novel scientific approaches in information technology and life sciences. Founded in 2004, with offices in Greenwich, Connecticut, and London, the firm has more than US$1 billion in assets under management, based on original committed capital. For more information, visit newscienceventures. Media contact: ...



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