MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) WELLSTAR Commences Trading on TSX Venture Exchange and Announces Its Board of Directors

October 01, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR commences trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the market open on October 1, 2026, under the ticker symbol " WSTR ". The Company also announces the five-member Board of Directors will be led by Hamed Shahbazi (Chairman), Amir Javidan, Evelyn Sutherland, Matt Mattox and Sue Paish. WELLSTAR's Board of Directors combines healthcare, technology, capital markets and governance experience to support WELLSTAR's next phase of growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) (the "Company" or "WELLSTAR" ), a leading provider of digital health solutions for Canadian healthcare providers, is pleased to announce that the Company's subordinate voting shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" ) at the market open on October 1, 2026, under the ticker symbol "WSTR". The Company's listing on the TSXV follows the previously announced amalgamation (the "Transaction" ) of WELLSTAR and 1587818 B.C. Ltd. ( "818" ). For further information please see the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2026, which is available under 818's SEDAR+ profile.

Amir Javidan, Chief Executive Officer and Director of WELLSTAR, commented, "Today marks an important milestone for WELLSTAR as we begin our journey as a public company. I want to thank the entire WELLSTAR team for the hard work that made this possible, and WELL Health, our customers and our shareholders for their support along the way. With our direct access to capital markets and strengthened balance sheet, I look forward to continued execution of our strategy and building long-term value as we drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape."

WELLSTAR Board of Directors

Hamed Shahbazi - Chairman

Mr. Shahbazi is a technology-focused operator with over 28 years of experience in mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. As Founder, Chairman and CEO of WELL Health Technologies Corp. ( "WELL" ), he has built Canada's largest owner-operator network of over 275 outpatient medical clinics providing over 5 million annual patient visits across the country. Under Mr. Shahbazi's leadership, WELL has grown to over $1.5 billion in annual revenue over the past seven years. Mr. Shahbazi previously founded TIO Networks, leading the company to its acquisition by PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in 2017, was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2017 and 2022), and he was ranked #1 in Maclean's Power List: Health Care in Canada (2024). He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Amir Javidan - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Javidan is a technology and operations executive with over 20 years of experience and two successful exits. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of WELLSTAR since its formation, during which time the Company has raised $162 million in financings, approximately doubled its revenue in two years and become a leading provider of digital health solutions across Canada. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer of WELL, where he played a pivotal role in building it from its early stages into the largest owner-operator of outpatient medical clinics in Canada and a company with over $1.5 billion in annual revenue. Previously, he led operations at TIO Networks, which was acquired by PayPal, and helped scale Avigilon from a stealth-mode startup to a public company with a market cap of more than $1 billion. He holds a Computer Engineering degree from the University of British Columbia.

Evelyn Sutherland - Director

Ms. Sutherland has more than 20 years of senior financial leadership experience across public and private organizations and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of WELL, leading the company's financial strategy, capital allocation and investor relations. She previously held CFO roles at Staples Canada, Enercare Inc. and KEYreit, with deep expertise in capital markets and M&A across more than 50 acquisitions and divestitures. Ms. Sutherland chairs WELLSTAR's Audit Committee and is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA, FCA).

Matt Mattox - Independent Director

Mr. Mattox has led marketing and revenue teams in health information technology and enterprise software for more than 20 years. He served as Chief Marketing Officer at Ambience Healthcare and as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Redox, with earlier roles at Red Hat and GE Digital. He is the founder and CEO of Concorda, which uses artificial intelligence to help go-to-market teams build account memory and move faster with better context, and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Sue Paish - Independent Director

Ms. Paish is a distinguished CEO, board director and community leader with more than three decades of experience across technology, health care, pharmacy and law. As CEO of Pharmasave, she expanded the company's national reach and led major technology innovations in the sector, and as CEO of LifeLabs, she led the largest merger in the Canadian diagnostics industry. She later became inaugural CEO of DIGITAL, one of Canada's innovation clusters, helping Canadian companies attract more than $1.4 billion in new funding. Ms. Paish has served on numerous boards, including TELUS Digital and ICBC.

Amir Javidan commented on the Company's Board of Directors, "WELLSTAR's Board brings a strong mix of experience across healthcare, technology, finance and capital markets, giving us the right governance foundation as a public company and as we enter our next phase of growth. I am grateful for the Board's continued support and commitment to the Company."

Market Maker and Investor Relations Providers

WELLSTAR also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSXV policies. ITG is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency solutions and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's subordinate voting shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of $6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

WELLSTAR also announces it has engaged the services of Angad Capital Inc. ( "Angad Capital" ) to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services. Angad Capital will provide these services starting October 1, 2026, for compensation of $10,000 per month.

Angad Capital was founded in 2019 by Pardeep Sangha, a former ranked equity research analyst specializing in early-stage Canadian technology companies. Angad Capital's current clients include WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) and HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX), among other technology and healthcare tech companies. As of the date of this release, Angad Capital and Mr. Sangha collectively own 24,579 subordinate voting shares of the Company (post-consolidation) that are subject to 18-month escrowed trading restrictions.

WELLSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Amir Javidan"

Amir Javidan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. We provide a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using our products and services. Our solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at wellstar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: WELLSTAR's strategy and ability to accelerate its growth, pursue acquisition opportunities and continue delivering technology solutions; the expected benefits of WELLSTAR's listing and strengthened balance sheet; the anticipated contribution of the Board of Directors to WELLSTAR; the receipt of regulatory approval for the engagement of Independent Trading Group; and the expected provision of market-making, investor relations and capital markets advisory services, including the intended objectives and renewal of such arrangements. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including assumptions such as the continued demand for the Company's products and services. These and other risks are discussed in the Filing Statement and in documents filed by WELLSTAR under its profile at . Except as required by applicable securities laws, WELLSTAR does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX or TSXV, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information

Pardeep Sangha

VP, Investor Relations

...any

604-628-7266







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Source: WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.