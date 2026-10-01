Azerbaijan PM, World Aquatics President Exchange Views On Swimming Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam.

The press service of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers said the meeting focused on the significance of hosting the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Baku for the first time.

The sides noted that holding the competition in Azerbaijan would help strengthen the country's standing in international sport and raise interest in swimming domestically.

The meeting also covered the development of swimming in Azerbaijan, the country's modern sports infrastructure and its experience in hosting major international competitions.

Asadov and Al-Musallam also discussed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and World Aquatics and possible ways to expand the partnership in the future.

The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is being held at the Baku Aquatic Palace from October 1 to 3, with 216 swimmers from 44 countries taking part.

Baku is the opening stop of the 2026 Silk Road Tour, which will continue in Tashkent from October 8 to 10 and conclude in Astana from October 15 to 17. The Baku competition is the first World Aquatics event to be held in Azerbaijan.