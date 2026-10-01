Trump Claims US Has Full Control Over Hormuz Shipping

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump said that the United States has full control over vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We literally control the Strait of Hormuz. We have full control," he noted, speaking to reporters at the White House.

According to Trump, Iran has only limited ability to interfere with shipping in the strategic waterway. The president said Tehran could, for example, deploy a mine, but added that even such a move could create problems because shipowners would be reluctant to take risks while transiting the strait.

Trump also recalled that he had previously expressed confidence that an agreement with Tehran could be reached either after or even before the elections.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Photo: Getty Images