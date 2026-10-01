Amman Chamber Of Industry Calls For Strong Turnout In Saturday Elections

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) on Thursday urged members of its General Assembly to turn out for Saturday's elections, which will be held at the chamber's headquarters.

The ACI also called on members to attend a General Assembly meeting scheduled for the same day and participate in choosing a new board to represent the industrial sector and advocate its interests.

In a statement, the chamber said it was fully prepared to provide the arrangements and logistical support needed to ensure the elections run smoothly and in a manner befitting Jordan's industrial sector.

The ACI commended the committee appointed by the Independent Election Commission to oversee the industrial chamber elections, highlighting its coordination with chamber administrations, continued meetings and review of voter lists ahead of the polls.

//Petra// RZ