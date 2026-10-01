Jordan, Algeria Move To Broaden Education, Research Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Jordan and Algeria are looking to expand academic and educational cooperation through wider student and research exchanges and the activation of existing agreements between the two countries.

The prospects were discussed Thursday during a meeting between Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah and Algerian Ambassador to Jordan Mohammad Zergot.

Mahafzah highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries and pointed to the level of academic and student exchange between Jordanian and Algerian universities, as well as the role of academic expertise in enriching the education sector.

Zergot expressed Algeria's interest in activating existing memoranda of understanding, agreements and joint committees and broadening cooperation to include scientific research and reciprocal academic visits.

He also praised the progress made in Jordan's education and higher education sectors.

The talks covered student exchange programs and other opportunities to strengthen cooperation between educational and academic institutions in both countries.

//Petra// RZ