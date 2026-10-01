Yarmouk University, Kuwaiti Cultural Office Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University President Malek Alsharairi‏ and Khalid Dosari, head of the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Amman, discussed Thursday academic and scientific cooperation and the affairs of Kuwaiti students at the university.

Alsharairi‏ said the university is keen to provide academic and logistical support for Kuwaiti students. He noted the creation of a Technical College that offers nine specializations focused on future skills and labor market needs.

Dosari underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise. The Kuwaiti delegation commended the university's care for Kuwaiti students.

//Petra// NQ