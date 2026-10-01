Azerbaijan Railways Highlights Digitalization Significance For Middle Corridor Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Digitalization is of great importance for the development of the Middle Corridor, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Chairman Advisor Emil Mammadov said during a World Bank Group online event titled "Middle Corridor: Next Stage," Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan Railways is an active participant in the Middle Corridor across several areas, including the development, modernization, and electrification of railway infrastructure, as well as the construction of new infrastructure.

Mammadov noted that the same approach applies to the Baku port, which is managed by Azerbaijan Railways. He stated that, alongside infrastructure investments, significant attention is being paid to enhancing operational efficiency.

"Today, for instance, when we transport containers through the Baku port, we are dealing with a volume of 150,000 TEUs. We are currently working to increase operational capacity to 260,000 TEUs. Only then, during the second phase of the Baku port's expansion, will we be able to discuss a potential throughput of 500,000 TEUs," he said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan Railways is actively investing in infrastructure development for the Zangezur Corridor. Operational efficiency, he said, is a key component of these investments, and digitalization plays a crucial role in the Middle Corridor.

"When we speak of digitalization, we mean ensuring that the cargo owner has a better and clearer understanding of the cargo's status throughout the entire corridor. In other words, it's not a 'black box' concept; rather, it's a corridor that provides precise information regarding delivery, transport, and storage conditions, among other details," Mammadov added.