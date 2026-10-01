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Cellshoppe Phone & Laptop Fix Expands Same-Day Device Care And Doorstep Repair Services Across West Edmonton
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Edmonton, AB - CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix, an established consumer electronics repair service operating in West Edmonton since 2015, has formally announced the expansion of its precision hardware diagnostics, rapid mobile screen replacements, and doorstep repair assistance for residents. Located centrally at 15803 87 Ave NW, the repair centre continues to address common device failure points across leading smartphone, tablet, and computer platforms.
Modern consumer reliance on mobile tech requires dependable repair alternatives that minimize downtime without sacrificing hardware longevity. CellShoppe addresses this challenge by providing same-day repair workflows supported by upfront, complimentary diagnostics. The service focuses on precision iPhone screen replacement and Samsung screen repair, alongside specialized component solutions for Google Pixel, Motorola, and Apple MacBook systems.
"Modern smartphones and work laptops are central to personal communication and daily business," said a spokesperson for CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix. "When an accidental drop causes display failure, or a depleted battery disrupts work, customers need direct, honest diagnostics and fast component-level repairs that they can rely on."
In addition to cracked glass and OLED display repairs, CellShoppe provides comprehensive hardware recovery solutions, including high-capacity battery installations, charging port restorations, speaker and microphone fixes, and micro-soldering logic board repairs. For unexpected hardware incidents, the workshop also delivers advanced water damage cleaning protocols and secure data recovery services for failing hard drives and damaged mobile handsets.
Recognizing the evolving needs of busy households and professionals, CellShoppe has also broadened its specialized Doorstep Fix program. This service model allows clients across West Edmonton, Jasper Place, Meadowlark Park, Canora, Glenwood, Aldergrove, and neighboring districts to access professional on-site mobile diagnostics and repairs directly at their residence or workplace.
CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix maintains a full inventory of certified replacement components, accessories, protective cases, and verified pre-owned hardware. Walk-ins are welcome at their West Edmonton storefront, while digital scheduling and service requests remain open online.
About CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix:
Established in 2015, CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix is a dedicated consumer electronics repair destination based in Edmonton, Alberta. The company delivers transparent technical services covering mobile phones, tablets, laptops, MacBooks, and gaming consoles, combining in-store diagnostics with dedicated doorstep repair services.
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Company: CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix
Address: 15803 87 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5R 4C3, Canada
Email:...
Website:
Modern consumer reliance on mobile tech requires dependable repair alternatives that minimize downtime without sacrificing hardware longevity. CellShoppe addresses this challenge by providing same-day repair workflows supported by upfront, complimentary diagnostics. The service focuses on precision iPhone screen replacement and Samsung screen repair, alongside specialized component solutions for Google Pixel, Motorola, and Apple MacBook systems.
"Modern smartphones and work laptops are central to personal communication and daily business," said a spokesperson for CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix. "When an accidental drop causes display failure, or a depleted battery disrupts work, customers need direct, honest diagnostics and fast component-level repairs that they can rely on."
In addition to cracked glass and OLED display repairs, CellShoppe provides comprehensive hardware recovery solutions, including high-capacity battery installations, charging port restorations, speaker and microphone fixes, and micro-soldering logic board repairs. For unexpected hardware incidents, the workshop also delivers advanced water damage cleaning protocols and secure data recovery services for failing hard drives and damaged mobile handsets.
Recognizing the evolving needs of busy households and professionals, CellShoppe has also broadened its specialized Doorstep Fix program. This service model allows clients across West Edmonton, Jasper Place, Meadowlark Park, Canora, Glenwood, Aldergrove, and neighboring districts to access professional on-site mobile diagnostics and repairs directly at their residence or workplace.
CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix maintains a full inventory of certified replacement components, accessories, protective cases, and verified pre-owned hardware. Walk-ins are welcome at their West Edmonton storefront, while digital scheduling and service requests remain open online.
About CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix:
Established in 2015, CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix is a dedicated consumer electronics repair destination based in Edmonton, Alberta. The company delivers transparent technical services covering mobile phones, tablets, laptops, MacBooks, and gaming consoles, combining in-store diagnostics with dedicated doorstep repair services.
Media Contact:
Facebook:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
Company: CellShoppe Phone & Laptop Fix
Address: 15803 87 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5R 4C3, Canada
Email:...
Website:
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