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Cubexsoft Announces The Release Of Updated Data Recovery Software, V20.0
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CubexSoft Tools has announced the release of CubexSoft Data Recovery Software v20.0, an updated data recovery solution designed to help users recover lost, deleted, formatted, or inaccessible data from Windows computers and supported storage devices.
Data loss can occur because of accidental deletion, drive formatting, system crashes, malware attacks, or storage device issues. The updated version provides a straightforward way to scan storage media and recover commonly used files, including documents, photos, videos, audio files, and other important data.
CubexSoft Data Recovery Software v20.0 supports data recovery from Windows computers as well as external storage devices, USB drives, memory cards, and other supported media. The software is designed for users who need to retrieve files without relying on complicated recovery procedures.
The updated release focuses on a simple recovery process. Users can select a storage location, scan it for recoverable data, preview available files where supported, and choose the required files for recovery. It also provides quick scan and deep scan options, which allows users to choose the one depending on their recovery requirements. Moreover, the software is intended to assist with different data-loss situations, including accidentally deleted files and formatted storage.
The updated software also provides an updated user experience for Windows users and supports recovery of different file types from supported storage media. This makes the software suitable for personal users, professionals, and organizations dealing with accidental or unexpected data loss.
“Data loss can happen unexpectedly, and recovery should not require a complicated process,” said a CubexSoft spokesperson.“The updated version of Data Recovery Software focuses on providing users with an efficient way to locate and recover their important files from supported Windows storage devices.”
CubexSoft Data Recovery Software v20.0 is available for Windows users through the official CubexSoft website:
Data loss can occur because of accidental deletion, drive formatting, system crashes, malware attacks, or storage device issues. The updated version provides a straightforward way to scan storage media and recover commonly used files, including documents, photos, videos, audio files, and other important data.
CubexSoft Data Recovery Software v20.0 supports data recovery from Windows computers as well as external storage devices, USB drives, memory cards, and other supported media. The software is designed for users who need to retrieve files without relying on complicated recovery procedures.
The updated release focuses on a simple recovery process. Users can select a storage location, scan it for recoverable data, preview available files where supported, and choose the required files for recovery. It also provides quick scan and deep scan options, which allows users to choose the one depending on their recovery requirements. Moreover, the software is intended to assist with different data-loss situations, including accidentally deleted files and formatted storage.
The updated software also provides an updated user experience for Windows users and supports recovery of different file types from supported storage media. This makes the software suitable for personal users, professionals, and organizations dealing with accidental or unexpected data loss.
“Data loss can happen unexpectedly, and recovery should not require a complicated process,” said a CubexSoft spokesperson.“The updated version of Data Recovery Software focuses on providing users with an efficient way to locate and recover their important files from supported Windows storage devices.”
CubexSoft Data Recovery Software v20.0 is available for Windows users through the official CubexSoft website:
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