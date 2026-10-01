Kestra Medical Technologies Earns Five-Star Rating On Newsweek's List Of America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, has earned a five-star rating on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies 2026. Only 30 of the 100 honorees earned five stars, and Kestra was the only company in the Medical Equipment Manufacturing category to receive that rating.

“In less than a decade, our team brought the ASSURE® WCD to market and built a rapidly growing commercial business, giving clinicians a differentiated choice for protecting patients during periods of cardiac risk and recovery,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kestra Medical Technologies.“This five-star rating reflects the strength of the Kestra team and the company we've built. We're now positioned to extend our reach, advance our Cardiac Recovery System® platform, and pursue a bigger vision for wearable cardiac protection.”

For its inaugural ranking, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group assessed publicly traded U.S. mid-market companies across financial performance, workforce experience, innovation, and sustainability. Their analysis drew on business metrics, third-party workforce data, and more than 2.7 million company reviews.

“Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies recognizes businesses that are proving that meaningful growth and lasting impact aren't limited to the largest corporations,” added Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President, Newsweek.“The ranking shines a spotlight on midsize companies that are strengthening their industries, creating opportunities for team members and customers, and demonstrating the ambition and resilience needed to succeed in a competitive marketplace.”

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ, see Kestra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Kestra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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