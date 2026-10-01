CHUCK E. CHEESE ANNOUNCES BOO-TACULAR: LARGEST KID-FOCUSED HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 500 free Bonus Tickets, nightly Halloween dance parties, a new Boo-Meal Deal and more frightfully fun ways for families to save all month long

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese is bringing back its annual Halloween Boo-tacular celebration to fun centers nationwide with seasonal fun for kids, and unbeatable value for parents now through Nov. 1. With more than half of Americans (52%) cutting back on Halloween spending this year due to inflation, according to Empower's 2026 Trick-or-Treat-onomics survey, affordable family entertainment is on every parent's mind.

This October, families can access a special coupon at ChuckECheese.com for 30 free play points, with a purchase of 60 or more points, up to a $25 value. Families can also make the most of their Halloween costumes all month long. Kids who visit Chuck E. Cheese dressed in costume receive 500 free Bonus Tickets to redeem at the Prize Wall, giving little ghosts, goblins and superheroes even more reason to dress up and celebrate the Halloween festivities.

All Halloween Boo- tacular Activities for K ids at Chuck E. Cheese :

New Boo- Meal Deal : The new Boo-Meal Deal includes a large Pumpkin-Shaped Pepperoni Pizza, two drinks and a collectible Boo-Bucket filled with two Spider Web Cotton Candies starting at just $34.99. Available for dine-in only.

Spooky Seasonal Menu: Returning fan-favorite Halloween treats include the Pumpkin-Shaped Pepperoni Pizza, Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch Dippin' Dots®“Eye Scream,” the warm Giant Slime Cookie and Spider Web Cotton Candy served in a Halloween-themed take-home bag.

Exclusive Merchandise: While supplies last, guests can pick up limited-edition Halloween collectibles, including a Chuck E. Cheese Vampire Plush, a light-up cup with free lifetime refills, a light-up wand and Boo-Buckets in green, orange and purple.

Haunted House Party: Families can“boo-gie” to the music and Boo-Tacular entertainment every night in October, and dance with Chuck E. every hour from 6 p.m. until close.

Bonus Gameplay: Through Nov. 1, Guests who buy 60 or more Play Points get 30 Play Points free with an exclusive online coupon at chuckecheese.com/Bootacular.

Kids In Costume = Bigger, Better Prizes!: Kids that come in their spookiest costumes automatically get 500 free tickets to add to their haul, every time they visit this October.

"We know families are watching every dollar this Halloween, and that's exactly why Boo-tacular is built the way it is,” said Mark Kupferman, chief insights and marketing officer at Chuck E. Cheese.“Kids get rewarded just for showing up in costume, parents get more for their money with the new Boo-Meal Deal and bonus Play Points, and with a Fun Pass, the celebration doesn't have to end on Oct. 31. Our job is to make sure no family has to choose between a great Halloween and a sensible budget."

Halloween Music, Dance Parties and Entertainment for Kids

The Halloween fun goes beyond the games with seasonal entertainment playing throughout the day at all Chuck E. Cheese fun centers. Families can sing and dance along to Halloween music videos from Chuck E. Cheese and KIDZ BOP, join Chuck E. for the Boo-Tastic Dance, Haunted House Party and hear special in-store messages from Chuck E. and the KIDZ BOP Kids to help get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Families can also keep the Halloween soundtrack going anywhere by streaming Chuck E. Cheese Halloween music on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other major streaming platforms.

New Halloween Content for Kids

The Halloween celebration continues beyond the fun center with new and returning seasonal content from Chuck E. Cheese. Fans can visit the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel each week for Halloween music videos and more seasonal fun, including the new Chuck E. Cheese Adventures: The Halloween Party Adventure.

The interactive, movement-based adventure invites kids to join Chuck E. on a spooky quest through a haunted house as they bounce on spider webs, flap their bat wings and spin their way to a Halloween party with Helen Henny. Packed with original dance-along moves, the adventure gets kids up and moving for a Boo-tacular celebration at home.

Halloween Merchandise from Chuck E. Cheese

Beginning in early October, guests and fans can find Boo-tacular-themed merchandise at the newly refreshed Chuck E. Cheese Online Store, alongside new items launching throughout the year. Fans can also shop returning favorites and bestsellers, including apparel, plush, collectibles and more, giving them even more ways to celebrate their love for Chuck E. all year long.

Affordable Halloween Fun for Families All Month Long

At Chuck E. Cheese, Halloween isn't just one night. With a Fun Pass starting at $7.99, families can turn Halloween into a month-long celebration with unlimited visits throughout the season. Fun Pass holders receive free game Play Points every visit, plus 20% to 50% off food, drinks and additional game Play Points, depending on their pass level. For the spooky season, only members will also get special extra perks like discounted merchandise, pizzas and invites to member-only Halloween events. And with benefits shareable among up to six household members, the whole family can get in on the fun.

Sensory-Friendly Halloween Fun for Kids

On Oct. 25, participating Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the country will open two hours early for a special Halloween Sensory Sensitive Sunday giving families a more sensory-friendly way to experience Boo-tacular. Guests can enjoy reduced noise, dimmed lighting, a sensory-friendly arcade experience and plenty of Halloween fun designed to help children with sensory sensitivities celebrate in a way that's comfortable for them. To find a location visit:

Additionally, guests visiting any of the nearly 500 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the United States throughout the month can make a $1, $3, or $5 donation to Autism Speaks at checkout via FreedomPay's Gateway to GivingTM, a charitable program that enables seamless giving at the point of sale.

For more information and to find a participating fun center, visit .

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.

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CHUCK E. CHEESE ANNOUNCES BOO-TACULAR: LARGEST KID-FOCUSED HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION Chuck E. Cheese Boo-tacular Merch and Limited Time Menu

CONTACT: Kendra Byrd SPM Communications 817-329-3257...