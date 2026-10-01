Acuity Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Results
| ACUITY INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
|August 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|636.3
|$
|422.5
|Accounts receivable, net
|632.1
|593.9
|Inventories
|450.4
|526.7
|Prepayments and other current assets
|140.4
|108.4
|Total current assets
|1,859.2
|1,651.5
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|356.8
|343.2
|Other long-term assets
|2,657.5
|2,760.5
|Total assets
|$
|4,873.5
|$
|4,755.2
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|443.8
|$
|454.5
|Current maturities of debt
|200.0
|-
|Other current liabilities
|453.1
|391.3
|Total current liabilities
|1,096.9
|845.8
|Long-term debt
|497.4
|896.8
|Other long-term liabilities
|304.9
|287.7
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,974.3
|2,724.9
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,873.5
|$
|4,755.2
| ACUITY INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per-share data)
|Three Months Ended August 31,
|Year Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|1,244.4
|$
|1,209.1
|$
|4,641.8
|$
|4,345.6
|Cost of products sold
|574.3
|618.1
|2,291.1
|2,267.1
|Gross profit
|670.1
|591.0
|2,350.7
|2,078.5
|Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses
|425.3
|410.4
|1,613.3
|1,484.9
|Special charges
|17.8
|-
|23.7
|29.7
|Operating profit
|227.0
|180.6
|713.7
|563.9
|Other expense:
|Interest expense, net
|4.1
|7.0
|25.6
|22.0
|Miscellaneous expense, net
|2.9
|35.9
|7.4
|41.7
|Total other expense
|7.0
|42.9
|33.0
|63.7
|Income before income taxes
|220.0
|137.7
|680.7
|500.2
|Income tax expense
|47.0
|23.7
|149.4
|103.6
|Net income
|$
|173.0
|$
|114.0
|$
|531.3
|$
|396.6
|Earnings per share(1):
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|5.77
|$
|3.71
|$
|17.49
|$
|12.85
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|29.960
|30.689
|30.384
|30.859
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|5.63
|$
|3.61
|$
|17.05
|$
|12.53
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|30.755
|31.533
|31.151
|31.641
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.66
______________________________
(1) Earnings per share is calculated using unrounded numbers. Amounts in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.
| ACUITY INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
|Year Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|531.3
|$
|396.6
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|156.4
|133.1
|Share-based payment expense
|49.5
|45.1
|Asset impairments
|6.0
|16.7
|Other operating activities
|82.4
|9.9
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|825.6
|601.4
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(77.7
|)
|(68.4
|)
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(1,189.4
|)
|Other investing activities
|(1.5
|)
|(22.9
|)
|Net cash used for investing activities
|(79.2
|)
|(1,280.7
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on credit agreement
|200.0
|-
|Borrowings from term loan
|-
|600.0
|Repayments of term loan borrowings
|(400.0
|)
|(200.0
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(287.2
|)
|(118.5
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises and other
|7.5
|28.4
|Payments of taxes withheld on net settlement of equity awards
|(29.4
|)
|(24.6
|)
|Dividends paid
|(23.8
|)
|(20.6
|)
|Other financing activities
|(3.6
|)
|(9.3
|)
|Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
|(536.5
|)
|255.4
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|3.9
|0.6
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|213.8
|(423.3
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|422.5
|845.8
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|636.3
|$
|422.5
ACUITY INC.
DISAGGREGATED NET SALES
(In millions)
The following table shows net sales by channel for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Acuity Brands Lighting:
|Independent sales network
|$
|729.2
|$
|702.4
|$
|26.8
|3.8
|%
|Direct sales network
|79.8
|105.3
|(25.5
|)
|(24.2
|)%
|Retail sales
|41.7
|43.4
|(1.7
|)
|(3.9
|)%
|Corporate accounts
|55.2
|52.9
|2.3
|4.3
|%
|Original equipment manufacturer and other
|52.8
|58.4
|(5.6
|)
|(9.6
|)%
|Total Acuity Brands Lighting
|958.7
|962.4
|(3.7
|)
|(0.4
|)%
|Acuity Intelligent Spaces
|297.6
|255.2
|42.4
|16.6
|%
|Eliminations
|(11.9
|)
|(8.5
|)
|(3.4
|)
|40.0
|%
|Total
|$
|1,244.4
|$
|1,209.1
|$
|35.3
|2.9
|%
|Year Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Acuity Brands Lighting:
|Independent sales network
|$
|2,702.7
|$
|2,646.8
|$
|55.9
|2.1
|%
|Direct sales network
|314.2
|411.4
|(97.2
|)
|(23.6
|)%
|Retail sales
|169.2
|170.7
|(1.5
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|Corporate accounts
|182.1
|156.7
|25.4
|16.2
|%
|Original equipment manufacturer and other
|208.2
|226.6
|(18.4
|)
|(8.1
|)%
|Total Acuity Brands Lighting
|3,576.4
|3,612.2
|(35.8
|)
|(1.0
|)%
|Acuity Intelligent Spaces
|1,106.6
|764.3
|342.3
|44.8
|%
|Eliminations
|(41.2
|)
|(30.9
|)
|(10.3
|)
|33.3
|%
|Total
|$
|4,641.8
|$
|4,345.6
|$
|296.2
|6.8
|%
ACUITY INC.
Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures
The tables below reconcile certain GAAP financial measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures for the Company as well as our reportable operating segments:
|(In millions except per share data)
|Three Months Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|1,244.4
|$
|1,209.1
|$
|35.3
|2.9
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|670.1
|$
|591.0
|$
|79.1
|13.4
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|53.8
|%
|48.9
|%
|490
|bps
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(44.9
|)
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|625.2
|$
|591.0
|$
|34.2
|5.8
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|50.2
|%
|48.9
|%
|130
|bps
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|227.0
|$
|180.6
|$
|46.4
|25.7
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|18.2
|%
|14.9
|%
|330
|bps
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|22.7
|31.0
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|10.3
|11.1
|Add-back: Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|2.6
|Add-back: Special charges
|17.8
|-
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(44.9
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|232.9
|$
|225.3
|$
|7.6
|3.4
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|18.7
|%
|18.6
|%
|10
|bps
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|173.0
|$
|114.0
|$
|59.0
|51.8
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|22.7
|31.0
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|10.3
|11.1
|Add-back: Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|2.6
|Add back: Pension settlement loss
|-
|30.9
|Add-back: Special charges
|17.8
|-
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(44.9
|)
|-
|Total pre-tax adjustments to net income
|5.9
|75.6
|Income tax effects
|(1.3
|)
|(17.4
|)
|Less: One-time tax benefit
|-
|(8.2
|)
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|177.6
|$
|164.0
|$
|13.6
|8.3
|%
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)(2)
|$
|5.63
|$
|3.61
|$
|2.02
|56.0
|%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(2)
|$
|5.77
|$
|5.20
|$
|0.57
|11.0
|%
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|173.0
|$
|114.0
|$
|59.0
|51.8
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|13.9
|%
|9.4
|%
|450
|bps
|Interest expense, net
|4.1
|7.0
|Income tax expense
|47.0
|23.7
|Depreciation
|15.9
|15.4
|Amortization
|22.7
|31.0
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|262.7
|191.1
|71.6
|37.5
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|21.1
|%
|15.8
|%
|530
|bps
|Share-based payment expense
|10.3
|11.1
|Miscellaneous expense, net
|2.9
|35.9
|Special charges
|17.8
|-
|Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|2.6
|Tariff refunds
|(44.9
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|248.8
|$
|240.7
|$
|8.1
|3.4
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|20.0
|%
|19.9
|%
|10
|bps
______________________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs include professional fees.
(2) Earnings per share is calculated using unrounded numbers. Amounts in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.
|(In millions)
|Three Months Ended August 31,
|Acuity Brands Lighting
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|958.7
|$
|962.4
|$
|(3.7
|)
|(0.4
|)%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|474.8
|$
|439.8
|$
|35.0
|8.0
|%
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(31.8
|)
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|443.0
|$
|439.8
|$
|3.2
|0.7
|%
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|49.5
|%
|45.7
|%
| 380
|bps
|Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|46.2
|%
|45.7
|%
| 50
|bps
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|188.8
|$
|183.0
|$
|5.8
|3.2
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6.1
|6.2
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|2.0
|4.4
|Add back: Special charges
|14.7
|-
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(31.8
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|179.8
|$
|193.6
|$
|(13.8
|)
|(7.1
|)%
|Operating profit margin (GAAP)
|19.7
|%
|19.0
|%
| 70
|bps
|Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|18.8
|%
|20.1
|%
|(130)
|bps
|(In millions)
|Three Months Ended August 31,
|Acuity Intelligent Spaces
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|297.6
|$
|255.2
|$
|42.4
|16.6
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|195.3
|$
|151.2
|$
|44.1
|29.2
|%
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(13.1
|)
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|182.2
|$
|151.2
|$
|31.0
|20.5
|%
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|65.6
|%
|59.2
|%
|640
|bps
|Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|61.2
|%
|59.2
|%
|200
|bps
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|64.7
|$
|28.0
|$
|36.7
|131.1
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|16.6
|24.8
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|2.8
|1.8
|Add back: Special charges
|3.1
|-
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(13.1
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|74.1
|$
|54.6
|$
|19.5
|35.7
|%
|Operating profit margin (GAAP)
|21.7
|%
|11.0
|%
|1,070
|bps
|Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|24.9
|%
|21.4
|%
|350
|bps
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Year Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|4,641.8
|$
|4,345.6
|$
|296.2
|6.8
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|2,350.7
|$
|2,078.5
|$
|272.2
|13.1
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|50.6
|%
|47.8
|%
|280
|bps
|Add-back: Acquired profit in inventory
|-
|29.6
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(51.3
|)
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2,299.4
|$
|2,108.1
|$
|191.3
|9.1
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|49.5
|%
|48.5
|%
|100
|bps
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|713.7
|$
|563.9
|$
|149.8
|26.6
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|15.4
|%
|13.0
|%
|240
|bps
|Add-back: Acquired profit in inventory
|-
|29.6
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|93.1
|76.5
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|49.5
|45.1
|Add-back: Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|23.8
|Add-back: Special charges
|23.7
|29.7
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(51.3
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|828.7
|$
|768.6
|$
|60.1
|7.8
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|17.9
|%
|17.7
|%
|20
|bps
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|531.3
|$
|396.6
|$
|134.7
|34.0
|%
|Add-back: Acquired profit in inventory
|-
|29.6
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|93.1
|76.5
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|49.5
|45.1
|Add-back: Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|23.8
|Add-back: Special charges
|23.7
|29.7
|Add back: Pension settlement loss
|-
|30.9
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(51.3
|)
|-
|Total pre-tax adjustments to net income
|115.0
|235.6
|Income tax effect
|(26.4
|)
|(54.2
|)
|Less: One-time tax benefit
|-
|(8.2
|)
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|619.9
|$
|569.8
|$
|50.1
|8.8
|%
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)(2)
|$
|17.05
|$
|12.53
|$
|4.52
|36.1
|%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(2)
|$
|19.90
|$
|18.01
|$
|1.89
|10.5
|%
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|531.3
|$
|396.6
|$
|134.7
|34.0
|%
|Percent of net sales (GAAP)
|11.4
|%
|9.1
|%
|230
|bps
|Interest expense, net
|25.6
|22.0
|Income tax expense
|149.4
|103.6
|Depreciation
|63.3
|56.6
|Amortization
|93.1
|76.5
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|862.7
|655.3
|207.4
|31.6
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|18.6
|%
|15.1
|%
|350
|bps
|Share-based payment expense
|49.5
|45.1
|Miscellaneous expense, net
|7.4
|41.7
|Special charges
|23.7
|29.7
|Acquisition-related costs(1)
|-
|23.8
|Acquired profit in inventory
|-
|29.6
|Tariff refunds
|(51.3
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|892.0
|$
|825.2
|$
|66.8
|8.1
|%
|Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)
|19.2
|%
|19.0
|%
|20
|bps
______________________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs include professional fees.
(2) Earnings per share is calculated using unrounded numbers. Amounts in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.
|(In millions)
|Year Ended August 31,
|Acuity Brands Lighting
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|3,576.4
|$
|3,612.2
|$
|(35.8
|)
|(1.0
|)%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|1,672.6
|$
|1,654.5
|$
|18.1
|1.1
|%
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(38.2
|)
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,634.4
|$
|1,654.5
|$
|(20.1
|)
|(1.2
|)%
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|46.8
|%
|45.8
|%
| 100
|bps
|Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|45.7
|%
|45.8
|%
|(10)
|bps
|Operating profit (GAAP)
|$
|623.5
|$
|590.6
|$
|32.9
|5.6
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|25.3
|25.2
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|14.8
|16.8
|Add-back: Special charges
|20.6
|29.7
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(38.2
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|646.0
|$
|662.3
|$
|(16.3
|)
|(2.5
|)%
|Operating profit margin (GAAP)
|17.4
|%
|16.4
|%
| 100
|bps
|Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|18.1
|%
|18.3
|%
|(20)
|bps
|(In millions)
|Year Ended August 31,
|Acuity Intelligent Spaces
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net sales
|$
|1,106.6
|$
|764.3
|$
|342.3
|44.8
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|678.1
|$
|424.0
|$
|254.1
|59.9
|%
|Add-back: Acquired profit in inventory
|-
|29.6
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(13.1
|)
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|665.0
|$
|453.6
|$
|211.4
|46.6
|%
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|61.3
|%
|55.5
|%
|580
|bps
|Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|60.1
|%
|59.3
|%
|80
|bps
|Operating profit margin (GAAP)
|$
|186.5
|$
|76.1
|$
|110.4
|145.1
|%
|Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|67.8
|51.3
|Add-back: Share-based payment expense
|10.7
|7.3
|Add-back: Acquired profit in inventory
|-
|29.6
|Add back: Special charges
|3.1
|-
|Less: Tariff refunds
|(13.1
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|255.0
|$
|164.3
|$
|90.7
|55.2
|%
|Operating profit margin (GAAP)
|16.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|690
|bps
|Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|23.0
|%
|21.5
|%
|150
|bps
|(In millions)
|Year Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Increase (Decrease)
|Percent Change
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|825.6
|$
|601.4
|$
|224.2
|37.3
|%
|Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(77.7
|)
|(68.4
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|747.9
|$
|533.0
|$
|214.9
|40.3
|%
Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
...
Media Contact:
April Appling
Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications
...
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