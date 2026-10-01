Beam Europe Secures Approximately $4 Million In Q3 Smart City Infrastructure Orders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record quarterly Smart City Infrastructure orders demonstrate the expanding capabilities and value of Beam Global's acquisitions and provide a growing revenue stream for the Company

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of mobility, and smart city infrastructure, today announced that Beam Europe secured approximately $4 million in smart city infrastructure orders during the third quarter of 2026. The orders support transportation, telecommunications, utility, industrial and municipal infrastructure projects across Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece.

“Beam Global continues to evolve as a meaningful technology platform providing excellent energy, mobility and intelligence solutions in the right places and at the right time. These record quarterly orders in the smart cities space demonstrate growth and the increasing value of our European operations as a strategic sales, manufacturing and smart city infrastructure platform for Beam Global,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“The performance of Beam Europe also demonstrates that our acquisitions are delivering the expanded sales and engineering capabilities, manufacturing capacity and market reach we anticipated, which are integral to our strategic plan. The breadth of orders secured during the quarter highlights Beam Europe's ability to execute across multiple infrastructure sectors while expanding our regional presence and creating long-term growth opportunities for Beam Global.”

Beam Europe manufactures smart city infrastructure products at its facilities in Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia, serving customers across transportation, telecommunications, utility, industrial and municipal markets throughout Europe.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator that develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. The Company operates at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

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