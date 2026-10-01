Townsquare And Lakes Media Network Announce Digital Advertising Partnership Serving Virginia And North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the“Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, today announced a strategic digital advertising partnership with Lakes Media Network, a radio and digital advertising platform with six radio brands serving Southside Virginia and Northern North Carolina.

“Lakes Media Network has built a strong local radio franchise with deep relationships with advertisers across a broad regional footprint spanning two states,” noted Shaun Collignon, CRO of Townsquare Ignite, the Company's Digital Advertising division.“Through this partnership, their sellers gain access to our proprietary programmatic platform, advanced audience targeting and transparent performance reporting, so they can offer clients one coordinated campaign across radio, digital and every device, and grow their business without having to build that infrastructure themselves.”

In 2024, Townsquare launched its Media Partnerships division within Townsquare Ignite, to bring its industry-leading digital advertising solutions to other local media companies through a white-label service, giving them access to the same capabilities that have powered Townsquare's success, with digital now contributing more than half of the Company's total revenue and profit. Through this collaboration, Lakes Media Network will deliver customized, data-driven advertising solutions to local, regional, and national clients across its footprint in Northern North Carolina and Southside Virginia.

“Lakes Media is the leading local media platform in Southside Virginia and Northern North Carolina. We are pleased to partner with Townsquare Ignite to deliver our local and regional clients an unparalleled opportunity to access data and to develop comprehensive strategies for multi-channel customers for lead generation, acquisition and engagement,” said Tom Birch, Owner and President of Lakes Media Network.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit , , and .

About Lakes Media Network

Lakes Media Network is a dominant radio and digital advertising platform serving Northern North Carolina and Southside Virginia. Lakes Media owns Country US 98.3 (WLUS-FM), Classic Hits Rewind 1019 (WKSK-FM), Urban AC 967 WSHV (WSHV AM-FM), Adult Contemporary 967 HLF (WHLF-FM), Classic Country Legends 105.9 (WMPW AM-FM) and Classic Rock 1045 The Dan (WWDN AM-FM), and its marketing area encompasses Granville, Vance, Franklin, Warren and Person Counties in North Carolina and Mecklenburg, Halifax, Lunenburg, Brunswick and Pittsylvania Counties and the City of Danville in Virginia. For more information, please visit .

Townsquare Contact

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

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Lakes Media Contact

Tom Birch

919-610-7126

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