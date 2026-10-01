Global Liver Institute's 2026 #Octoberis4livers Campaign Calls For Action Across The Liver Cancer Journey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uniting partners and communities to advance liver cancer awareness, prevention, detection, and care

Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liver Institute (GLI) kickstarts October with its annual #OctoberIs4Livers campaign, bringing the global liver cancer community together to raise awareness, share trusted information, and help people take an active role in their liver health. Globally, more than 800,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer, and over 700,000 people die from the disease each year.

Viral hepatitis, particularly hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV), remains a major driver of liver cancer globally, affecting approximately 300 million people and contributing to an estimated 1.3 million deaths each year from liver disease. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which affects approximately 25% of adults worldwide, is also an important risk factor, particularly as the disease progresses to MASH, fibrosis, and cirrhosis. Other important risk factors include alcohol-associated liver disease, aflatoxin exposure, and other chronic liver diseases. People with MASLD, MASH, and cirrhosis face an increased risk of developing liver cancer. Yet for those diagnosed with liver cancer, navigating the healthcare system and understanding treatment options can be complex. Individualized, multidisciplinary care is key to optimizing outcomes. The Lancet Commission on hepatocellular carcinoma estimates that more than 60% of liver cancer cases globally could be prevented by reducing modifiable risk factors.

“Liver cancer is a global health challenge, but it is not an inevitable one,” said Larry R. Holden, President and CEO of Global Liver Institute.“We know many of the factors that contribute to liver cancer, and we have tools to prevent disease, detect it earlier, and treat it. Those tools only make a difference when people can access the information, screening, care, and support they need. Liver cancer can't wait, and neither can we.”

A key feature of this year's campaign is the Newly Diagnosed Liver Cancer Guide, designed to help patients and families better understand a liver cancer diagnosis and what comes next. The guide will provide information about treatment options, members of the healthcare team, and questions to consider asking during medical appointments, helping people feel more prepared to participate in conversations and decisions about their care.

“A few things I want every patient with liver cancer to know: Know your risk. If you have chronic liver disease or cirrhosis, ask your doctor about regular liver cancer screening. If something suspicious is found, ask about a multidisciplinary team and all available treatment options, including clinical trials. Always ask if there is a chance for a cure; even if the answer is no at first, ask again if the cancer responds to treatment-sometimes the options change. When a cure is not possible, there are still important goals: controlling the cancer, protecting your liver, and maintaining your quality of life. And most importantly, don't go through this alone. Lean on your care team, family, and patient support organizations, and don't be afraid to ask for help,” shared Aiwu Ruth He, MD, PhD; Medical Oncology, Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The campaign will also extend into communities around the world through GLI's Global Open House series, with events currently planned in Tanzania, Cameroon, and Spain. Participating organizations will host local liver cancer education and awareness events, creating opportunities for communities to connect with trusted information, local resources, and one another.

Take an Active Role in Your Liver Cancer Journey:



Join expert-led webinars through our Liver Cancer Lessons Webinar series to explore key topics in liver cancer care:



October 15: Innovations Bringing New Hope to Patients and Families

October 22: Exploring Proton Therapy as a Treatment Option

Share your story and help elevate lived experiences across the liver cancer community

Use our social media toolkit to raise awareness, and amplify messages

Look out for our Newly Diagnosed Liver Cancer Guide Participate in or host a Global Open House to connect your community with liver cancer education and awareness.

Join us in strengthening the global conversation around liver cancer - because liver cancer can't wait!

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About Global Liver Institute

Global Liver Institute (GLI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in the belief that liver health must take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with the prevalence and impact of liver illness. GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and supports the scaling of optimal approaches to help eradicate liver diseases. Operating globally, GLI is committed to solving the problems that matter to liver patients and equipping advocates to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease. GLI holds Platinum Transparency with Candid/GuideStar, is a member of the National Health Council, and serves as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. Follow GLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube or visit .

CONTACT: Christine Maalouf Global Liver Institute...