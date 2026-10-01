Wasabicard To Join TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 As Gold Sponsor, Accelerating Stablecoin Payments At Scale

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure provider, today announced that it will join TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, taking place October 7–8 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. At Booths PB4-24 & 25, WasabiCard will showcase its two core businesses - Global Card Issuing and Global Off-ramp - and engage with industry participants on the growing role of stablecoins in global payments and real-world business use cases.

As one of the world's major Web3 industry events, TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 is expected to bring together more than 25,000 attendees, 7,000 companies, and 300 speakers. Through its participation, WasabiCard will present its payment infrastructure capabilities for global businesses while deepening collaboration across financial institutions, payment networks, and the digital asset ecosystem.

From On-Chain Liquidity to Real-World Payments

As the stablecoin market continues to evolve, its utility is expanding beyond on-chain transactions and asset settlement into cross-border payments, global payroll, business spending, and everyday card payments. For businesses operating across multiple markets, efficiently connecting stablecoins with global card networks and local banking rails is becoming an increasingly important part of their payment infrastructure.

WasabiCard addresses these needs through an integrated technology and compliance infrastructure, providing FinTech companies, Web3 platforms, and global businesses with flexible and scalable payment capabilities.



Global Card Issuing: WasabiCard enables businesses to issue virtual and physical cards, with support for Dedicated BINs, white-label programs, bulk card issuance, API integration, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Businesses can build card programs tailored to different markets and use cases, including media buying, OTA and travel, global payroll, creator payouts, and business expenses. Global Remittance: WasabiCard connects stablecoin liquidity with local banking rails across more than 200 countries and regions, supporting 30+ fiat currencies. Businesses can fund payments with stablecoins and, in supported markets, convert funds into local fiat for settlement to eligible same-name bank accounts. The service supports use cases including global payroll, creator payouts, supplier payments, and other cross-border business payments.



WasabiCard currently serves more than 700 enterprise clients, supporting businesses as they manage cross-border fund flows and connect card spending, local bank settlement, and international payments across markets.

Meet WasabiCard at TOKEN2049

Throughout TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, WasabiCard's business and marketing teams will be available at Booths PB4-24 & 25 to meet with partners from across the global payments and digital asset ecosystem.



Business Partnerships: Meet directly with the WasabiCard team to discuss potential collaboration across global card issuing, cross-border payments, and industry-specific payment use cases.

Global Issuing and Settlement Insights: Learn from WasabiCard's experience serving 700+ enterprise clients and discuss practical approaches to card issuing and cross-border fund flows across different markets. Exclusive Booth Experience: Visitors can explore WasabiCard's solutions and receive exclusive TOKEN2049 WasabiCard merchandise at the booth.



WasabiCard Side Event: Bringing Together Leaders in Stablecoins and Payments

Alongside TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, WasabiCard will host its exclusive Side Event,“Stablecoins & Payments, When Money Talks,” bringing together leaders from traditional finance, stablecoins, payment networks, blockchain, and technology.

The event will explore three key themes shaping the next phase of digital finance: on-chain capital markets, the evolution of stablecoins from settlement to real-world payments, and AI agent payments. Industry leaders will share perspectives and practical insights into how these areas are evolving and converging.

Full agenda, speaker lineup, and participation details are available on the event page:

October 6: WasabiCard | Stablecoins & Payments, When Money Talks: STABLECOIN & PAYMENTS: FUNDS FLOW · Luma



Beyond TOKEN2049: Expanding the Role of Stablecoins in Global Commerce

TOKEN2049 provides WasabiCard with an important platform to engage with the global industry, exchange perspectives on the future of payments, and build new ecosystem partnerships.

Looking ahead, WasabiCard will continue to expand its global payment coverage and capabilities, deepen collaboration with financial institutions, FinTech companies, and digital asset ecosystem partners, and support broader adoption of stablecoin payments across cross-border payments, corporate treasury and fund management, and everyday spending.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling Web3 enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, global off-ramp, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

PR Contact

Frederica Kay, Senior PR Lead of WasabiCard

Email: ...

WhatsApp: +886-978-000-961

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