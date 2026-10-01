FAU's MBA In Sport Management Ranks No. 7 Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University's MBA in Sport Management program rose three spots to No. 7 worldwide for 2026, according to SportBusiness, a London-based sports intelligence and analysis firm.

The program also ranked No. 5 in North America, up four spots from No. 9 the prior year.

“Our continued rise in the rankings is a clear indication that the strategic approach we have implemented is working,” said Daniel Cornely, Ph.D., director of the MBA in Sport Management program.“By recruiting high-caliber students and providing comprehensive support throughout their academic and professional journeys, we are creating measurable value for both our students and the sports industry.”

The FAU MBA in Sport Management degree program, founded by James Riordan, Ph.D., in 2000, combines a practitioner-oriented research graduate business curriculum with a specialization module that emphasizes the business of sport. Classes are offered both on campus and online. Students are expected to participate in practical, out-of-classroom experiences at local and regional sports and/or entertainment venues.

In surveys used to compile the rankings, the MBA in Sport Management program received 100% for job support, 100% for professional mentorship, 100% for career advancement and 100% for faculty quality. Career development and professional placement remain foundational elements of FAU's program, with many graduates placed with the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, and Inter Miami CF.

“We are proud to see FAU's MBA in Sport Management program once again ranked among the top 10 programs worldwide,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU's College of Business and Kaye Family Professor.“Located in the heart of South Florida's dynamic sports and entertainment market, our program gives students the opportunity to pair a strong business foundation with real-world experience and connections across the industry.”

The 15th annual rankings are based on two surveys, one conducted by course officials and another by alumni who graduated prior to the ranking publication date. The rankings provide the most comprehensive guide to the world's leading sports business programs for the year and are based on data-led analysis examining 30 criteria from course quality to career advancement opportunities.

CONTACT: Amber Bonefont Florida Atlantic University College of Business 5617579188...