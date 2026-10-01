Radnet And WIN-Nextgentm Form A Collaboration To Inspire The Next Generation Of Medical Imaging Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program introduces students and young adults to careers in radiology through mentorship, digital experiences and hands-on learning.

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging and a global developer of digital health solutions, today announced a collaboration with WIN-NextGen, a leading workforce innovation network dedicated to cultivating talent across the 3S WorkforceTM (STEM, Supply Chain and Skilled Trades), to introduce middle school, high school and young adult learners to careers in medical imaging.

The medical imaging profession is facing a workforce shortage as demand for diagnostic imaging continues to grow faster than the pipeline of future radiologists and radiologic technologists. The widening gap underscores the urgent need to innovate, educate and prepare the next generation of imaging professionals.

Strengthening the future imaging workforce requires more than recruiting today's graduates, it means inspiring tomorrow's professionals long before they enter the job market. Through RadNet's collaboration with WIN-NextGen, students aged 12 to 17 throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C. and parts of Virginia, as well as young adults ages 18 to 24, will gain access to WIN-NextGen's digital workforce platform featuring age-appropriate learning modules, interactive career experiences, mentorship opportunities and imaging center shadowing experiences. Together, RadNet and WIN-NextGen aim to increase awareness of the many career opportunities in medical imaging and inspire more students to pursue careers in radiology.

"Our collaboration with WIN-NextGen is an investment in the future of radiology and the patients who depend on it," said Steve Forthuber, President and Chief Executive Officer, RadNet Eastern Operations. "Too many students and young graduates face barriers that prevent them from pursuing careers in medical imaging. By increasing awareness, expanding access to mentorship and creating meaningful learning experiences, we hope to inspire more young people to enter this rewarding profession and help strengthen the imaging workforce for years to come."

"RadNet is helping build tomorrow's workforce," said Elisa Basnight Layne, Founder and CEO of WIN-NextGen. "The future of healthcare depends on organizations willing to invest in talent before workforce shortages become workforce crises. Through this collaboration, RadNet is helping young people discover meaningful careers and is creating a sustainable talent pipeline that will benefit patients, communities and the profession for years to come."

“RadNet and WIN-NextGen's collaborative efforts provide young people with access to explore the dynamic world of radiology, whether they live in a city, a rural area or the suburbs,” said Cliffondra Brown, Vice President of Customer Relations and Training & Development at RadNet.“Our objective is to remove barriers, provide a roadmap and align the unique talents of students and young adults with purposeful work through nontraditional career pathways that are both meaningful and engaging.”

The collaboration is expected to expand over time to include internship and scholarship opportunities. In the program's initial phase, participants will complete learning modules to earn rewards including exclusive“Totally Rad” merchandise, iPads, invitations to select RadNet events and mentorship sessions with experienced radiologic technologists.

An official launch event is planned for Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm ET at RadNet's Advanced Radiology Timonium Crossings Imaging Center, located at 2080 York Rd, Suite 160, Timonium, Maryland. Middle school and high school students from Maryland, Washington and Virginia will tour the facility with their families, see demonstrations and engage in fun, educational learning activities. Media are invited to attend. Please contact Kim Blakeley for more information:....

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

About WIN Next-GenTM

WIN-NextGenTM is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit and workforce innovation network that uses technology to help youth from middle school through young adulthood explore career possibilities and cultivate real career skills across the 3S WorkforceTM: STEM, Supply Chain, and Skilled Trades. Through career exploration, skills development, mentoring, experiential learning, and employer engagement, WIN-NextGenTM inspires and prepares the next generation for work in the AI era and beyond while building the talent pipelines employers and communities need. Learn more at win-nextgen.org.

RadNet Media Contact

Kim Blakeley

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+1 206-550-6564

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WIN Next-Gen Media Contact

Kayla Erb

Communications & Development

+1 301-433-1925

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