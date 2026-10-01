MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xyper Points brings creator campaigns, community contributions, referrals, and advertiser acquisition into a single rewards framework

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xyper, the on-chain creator marketing marketplace connecting advertisers with creators to run and reward social content campaigns, has introduced Xyper Points, a new program that expands how participation across its marketplace is recognized and rewarded.

On Xyper, advertisers fund campaigns around the content and distribution they want, while creators participate in those campaigns by producing eligible social content. Xyper Points builds on that model by recognizing a wider range of activity around the marketplace, including community contributions, referrals, and bringing new creators and advertisers onto the platform.

The program launches as the global creator economy continues to expand, with the market projected to reach $1.35 trillion by 2033 Xyper's new model looks beyond content creation alone to recognize the wider network of participants involved in bringing creator campaigns to market and helping them grow.

Creators and community members can earn Points through eligible campaign activity, original content, verified quests, and referrals. Existing Protocol XP will also be incorporated into the same Points balance, giving users a single place to track eligible activity and progress across the platform. Points will also be redeemable for XYPER tokens in the future, with further details to be announced.

“Creator marketing has traditionally focused on rewarding the person producing the content, but there are many more people contributing to whether a campaign or marketplace actually grows. Someone might introduce an advertiser, bring a new creator into the ecosystem, or help another participant get started. We wanted the reward structure to better reflect that. Xyper Points gives us one framework for recognizing those different contributions rather than treating them as separate activities.” said Philipp Eryushev, CEO of Xyper.

Xyper is also extending participation to the advertiser side of its marketplace through a structured business development pathway. Participants can access leads and outreach materials to approach prospective advertisers and earn partner rewards when advertisers they bring to Xyper fund qualifying campaigns. More experienced partners can also recruit and train other participants and develop teams of their own.

Under Xyper's current partner fee structure, up to 50% of protocol fee revenue from partner-attributed campaigns can go to the Biz Dev partner. Xyper's protocol fee represents 10% of gross campaign funding, with 5% of gross campaign funding available to be divided between the partner reward and any advertiser discount. For example, a qualifying campaign with $20,000 in gross funding could generate up to $1,000 for the referring Biz Dev partner where no advertiser discount is applied. Actual partner rewards depend on the applicable campaign and program terms.

To make participation easier to follow, Xyper Points includes a dedicated dashboard where users can see their Points balance and breakdown, mission requirements, verification status, and activity history. Published reward rules and visible requirements provide greater clarity around which activities qualify and how progress is recorded. The program is also designed to maintain continuity over time. While Xyper Points may operate across individual seasons, users' overall Points balances will not reset between seasons, allowing eligible activity to accumulate within the same framework.

With Xyper Points, Xyper is expanding the economic participation around creator marketing campaigns beyond the creators producing the content. By recognizing the community members who contribute, the partners who bring advertisers onto the marketplace, and the participants who help expand its network, Xyper is building a broader model for how value created across the creator economy can be recognized and rewarded.

About Xyper

Xyper is an on-chain creator marketing marketplace where human creators and autonomous AI agents earn rewards for social content, with payouts distributed transparently and automatically through smart contracts based on performance.

Follow Xyper

Website: xyper.market

X/Twitter: @xypermarket

CONTACT:...