Politics, Persecution And Redemption Lead The All-American Book Club's New Release Lineup

Eden Gordon Media and The All-American Book Club, heard on News Talk 105.9 WMAL-FM and PRAY, announce their October series,“Politics, Persecution and Redemption.”

Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco, author of Living Fearless in Christ: Why I Left Islam to Win Battles for the Kingdom, brings a perspective few voices in media can offer. Her most recent opinion article in The Christian Post discusses her meeting with Reza Pahlav

Kim Miller is the Founder and President of America's Women and America's Women of Action. What started in 2020 with 8 women on a text chain is now 40,000+ active followers making local and national impact. Published weekly, her expertise encourages women

Joby Walters, author of the top new release Cut Free: A Hells Angels Ride to Redemption, has lived a life few could imagine.

Guests include: Joby Walters, Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco, Lisa Harper, Seth Sjostrom & Kim Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eden Gordon Media and The All-American Book Club, heard on News Talk 105.9 WMAL-FM and PRAY, announce their October series,“Politics, Persecution and Redemption.” The series features interviews with authors whose new books and articles explore the 2026 midterm elections, Iran, Sharia law, and religious persecution, along with a former Hells Angel's powerful story of redemption.Featured guests include Joby Walters, author and former Hells Angel; Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco, author and former national security adviser; bestselling author and speaker Lisa Harper; author and patriot Seth Sjostrom; and Kim Miller, founder and CEO of America's Women.Joby Walters, author of the top new release Cut Free: A Hells Angels Ride to Redemption, has lived a life few could imagine. Once an enforcer for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, he was personally patched in by legendary founder Sonny Barger and spent years immersed in one of the world's most notorious outlaw brotherhoods. His life was marked by violence, unwavering loyalty, and a relentless pursuit of freedom on the open road.But Joby's greatest journey began when he encountered the grace of Jesus Christ. Leaving behind the only life he had ever known, he discovered a freedom that no motorcycle club could offer. Today, he dedicates his life to sharing that message of hope with prisoners, bikers, veterans, and anyone searching for a second chance.In CUT FREE: A Hells Angels Ride to Redemption, Joby tells his remarkable true story with unflinching honesty-revealing both the darkness of his past and the redemption that transformed his future. Through vivid imagery and layered metaphor, Joby's life unfolds as that of a man honed to a razor's edge, driven by a hardened and distorted self-image. He sees himself as an instrument of destruction-sharp, efficient, and merciless-like a knife in the dark. But as the truth of his journey is revealed, a deeper reality emerges: These traits were never accidental. They were God-given, intended not for ruin but for purpose. His story is not one of just danger or endurance; it is ultimately about divine pursuit and incredible redemption.Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco, author of Living Fearless in Christ: Why I Left Islam to Win Battles for the Kingdom, brings a perspective few voices in media can offer. Her most recent opinion article in The Christian Post discusses her meeting with Reza Pahlavi and his plan for a free Iran.Raised in a devout Muslim environment, she pursued a career in law and national security, while practicing a religion that demanded control over every part of her life. Hedieh wrestled with deep questions about truth, freedom, and the reality of God. Through encountering Jesus Christ, Hedieh found the peace and freedom she had long searched for. From Islam to Christianity, her life was radically redirected, and she now speaks openly about the truth she discovered.Today Hedieh is a speaker, author, and advocate who helps people understand the realities of radical ideology, religious oppression, and the cultural battles unfolding across the world. Through Living Fearless with Hedieh, she equips believers to stand firm in their faith and live boldly for Christ.Through her weekly show on the Real Life Network, columns in The Christian Post, and her podcast LivingFearlessDevotional, she shares her journey from Islam to Christianity and offers hope to others searching for truth. Additionally, Hedieh has been featured on CBN, Victory Channel, CNN, CBS News, CSPAN, and Fox News, and has written extensively about the threat of Islamism in the United States. In recent years, she has been interviewed on top radio and podcasts across the country about stopping Sharia-influenced policies, defending parental rights, her testimony of coming to Christ, and how to share the Gospel with Muslims.Lisa Harper, bestselling author and speaker of the new book release, Theology for the Rest of Us, has more than 30 years of church and para-church ministry leadership experience, including 6 years as the director of Focus on the Family's national women's ministry where she created the popular“Renewing the Heart” conferences, which were attended by almost 200,000 women, as well as a decade of touring with“Women of Faith,” where she spoke to over a million women about the unconditional love of God. Her academic resume includes a Masters of Theological Studies from Covenant Seminary, an earned doctorate from Houston Theological Seminary, and an honorary doctorate from Denver Seminary.She's been featured on numerous television and radio programs and is a regular on TBN's globally syndicated Better Together show. As well as host of Lisa Harper's Back Porch Theology on K-LOVE Podcasts. She's spoken at hundreds of national and international women's events, as well as in churches around the world. She's also invested locally and has been leading the same weekly neighborhood Bible study for 15 years.In her upcoming release (October 6, 2026), Theology for the Rest of Us, Lisa Harper, theologian, Bible teacher, speaker, and host of the podcast Back Porch Theology, puts the cookies on the lower shelf. Drawing on her extensive seminary training and her gift for making complex ideas feel like a conversation with a brilliant friend, she walks you through the key concepts of Christianity with warmth, humor, and zero condescension. Because good theology isn't simply about learning, it's about living. Theology was always meant for the rest of us. Let Lisa show you why--and how much it changes everything.Seth Sjostrom, author of the new release The Pumpkin Patch, is a serial entrepreneur, adventurer, and patriot. His novels include thrillers like the Penance series, Dark Chase series and Patriot X. Seth is also known for his romances The Pumpkin Patch and Back to Carolina, his Christmas stories have garnered a strong fan base of readers with stories like Finding Christmas, The Tree Farm, The Nativity, The Toy Store, The Christmas Café, Love at the Christmas Con, and A Southern Charm Christmas, and his Beach House Mysteries series.In addition to his novels, Seth has published several children's books including the Hurricane Channing series, the Halloween tale The Hollow and a collection of Christmas stories. Seth also co-wrote a book with his son Hayden, Cryptid Rangers: Secret of the Skunk Ape.In Seth's latest book, The Pumpkin Patch, Grace Holden leaves behind her broken-down life in Atlanta to start over on the nostalgic Tennessee farm she loved as a child. Her plans quickly become complicated by a feud with her neighboring farmer, Sam Tennant, whose pumpkin patch has taken over part of her new property. As Grace settles into the welcoming community and begins to find love and a sense of home, a new threat puts everything she has built at risk.Kim Miller is the Founder and President of America's Women and America's Women of Action. What started in 2020 with 8 women on a text chain is now 40,000+ active followers making local and national impact. Published weekly, her expertise encourages women to think clearly, stand confidently, and act with conviction as they prepare for the November 3, 2026 midterm elections.Kim's team impacted an estimated 50,000 Arizona voters in the 2024 election, helping win by the biggest victory margin of any swing state. Now they are America's Women: Informed, Engaged and Voting.America's Women connects women to impact what matters-- Families, Faith & Freedom. Promoting children's innocence, real education, women's sports, parents' rights, civic engagement, and more. Our weekly content tells women: 1) What's happening, 2) Why it matters, and 3) What to DO about it.“We make it EASY, so YOU can make a difference!”Kim lives in Phoenix with her husband. She's a mother of five, including a daughter who serves as a Naval Flight Officer, and she's a grandmother of seven. When time allows, she and her husband enjoy hiking, traveling, working on projects at their family's cattle ranch in Arizona, and helping manage their pistachio farm in California.Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book ClubYou will find our host, Eden Gordon Hill, at the intersection of media and patriotism. Hill is the founder and owner of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and a morning Radio Show Host on WMAL and PRAY, where her depth of knowledge and expertise, spanning more than 25 years in strategic communications and public relations, shape every narrative. Creating compelling content, her shows resonate with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Hill's roles involve engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Through Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and her weekend morning show, The All-American Book Club, Eden Gordon Hill brings stories of faith, service, and American history into conversations around the kitchen table. A proud veteran spouse, she amplifies the voices of military spouses, veterans, and their families through media outreach and strategic partnerships. Her articles have appeared in Family Research Council's The Washington Stand.

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Politics, Persecution and Redemption Lead "The All-American Book Club's" New Release Lineup News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC October 01, 2026, 09:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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