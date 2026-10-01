Sendzie Arms Lenders With A New Level Of Engagement Across The Entire Customer Journey

Allen Pollack, co-Founder & CEO of Sendzie, LLC

Howard Conyack Jr., co-founder & COO of Sendzie, LLC

Platform makes the loan officer personally present at every moment that matters, automatically

- Allen Pollack, co-founder & CEO of Sendzie, LLCJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sendzie, LLC today announced its official launch into the mortgage market, introducing a new way of elevating the customer experience. Sendzie gives every borrower one personal place to stay connected with their loan officer, showing where they are, what's next and what they need, while automatically delivering timely, personal communication at every stage of the loan.Because borrowers rarely read detailed instructions, Sendzie automatically creates short, personal video and audio messages from the loan officer, on brand and at scale, and delivers them right when they matter. Sendzie also measures engagement and sentiment continuously throughout the journey, not just in a survey at the end, so teams can see which relationships need attention and fine-tune how they communicate.What's more, Sendzie's end users are not limited to borrowers. Team members spanning origination, secondary, servicing, training and product education use Sendzie to stay personally connected with real estate agents and other referral partners, builders, investors, sellers and relevant parties.“Today's borrowers hear from the lender, the loan officer, the processor and receive consumer-facing portal communications, often all in the same week, and consequently siloed and inconsistent messages often leave borrowers confused,” said Allen Pollack, co-founder and CEO of Sendzie.“Sendzie doesn't replace any of those systems. It sits on top of them and brings it all together into one personal experience, so the borrower always knows where they stand, what's next and how to take action, even when that means a link straight into the lender's secure portal.”Sendzie was founded by mortgage technology veterans Allen Pollack and Howard Conyack Jr., who have a track record of building innovative, widely adopted technologies that challenge the status quo. Their previous companies, NYLX and LoanLogics, each became a leading provider in its category.“Other platforms send messages on the loan officer's behalf. Sendzie sends the loan officer,” Pollack added.“Borrowers want to hear from the person they chose to trust, and loan officers want to be there for them, but there aren't enough hours in the day. Sendzie delivers that personal touch at every milestone and gives loan officers their time back to originate loans and build referral relationships.”For organizations operating in fast-moving, growth-based environments, communication often becomes manual, generic, inconsistent and disconnected from the customer. Important moments are sometimes missed, customers then feel forgotten, and businesses lose opportunities for retention, referrals and repeat business. With Sendzie working alongside their core systems of record, originators can stay in front of every borrower, at every milestone, in a meaningful way, without adding hours to their day.“Borrowers don't remember technology or digital workflows. At the end of the day, they remember whether their loan officer was knowledgeable, communicative and responsive,” said Howard Conyack Jr., co-founder and COO of Sendzie.“Sendzie arms lenders with a newfound level of engagement throughout the lifecycle of the customer journey.”In addition to mortgage, Sendzie serves businesses in real estate, financial services and other relationship-driven industries. Sample customer videos can be found on Sendzie's website.Sendzie co-founder and CEO Allen Pollack will be attending the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Convention & Expo (MBA Annual26), Oct. 11–14 in Chicago. To schedule a meeting during the event, email....About Sendzie:Sendzie helps businesses personally show up for every customer, at every important moment, automatically at scale.Sendzie is a customer experience platform that automatically turns customer data into personalized communication using each team member's real face, voice, and brand. It lets businesses deliver authentic, one-to-one experiences across every important customer moment, at scale and without manual work. Learn more at .About the Founders:Allen Pollack, co-founder and CEO of Sendzie, previously co-founded and served as CTO of LoanLogics and co-founded and served as CTO of NYLX. Howard Conyack Jr., co-founder and COO of Sendzie, founded LoanLogics and NYLX. Together, Pollack and Conyack bring decades of experience building enterprise mortgage technology.###

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

+1 949-378-9685

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Sendzie Arms Lenders With a New Level of Engagement Across the Entire Customer Journey News Provided By Profundity Communications, Inc. October 01, 2026, 09:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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