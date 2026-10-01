The Global Expat Hub Launches Free Platform For Americans Researching A Move Abroad

User Friendly Website for Expats

New site covers 50 countries with livability scores, cost breakdowns, relocation guides and a country-matching quiz at no cost to users

- Angela DeVereGALENA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Expat Hub Launches Free Platform for Americans Researching a Move AbroadNew site covers 50 countries with livability scores, cost breakdowns, relocation guides and a country-matching quiz at no cost to users.The Global Expat Hub today announced the launch of TheGlobalExpatHub, a free online platform that enables Americans to research and compare 50 international relocation destinations in one place.The platform provides livability scores, tiered cost comparisons across affordable, mid-range, luxury and retirement budgets, visa and residency information, real estate and rental overviews, a free expat job board, and downloadable relocation guides and checklists for all 50 countries. A 20-question country-matching quiz identifies users' top three destination matches based on lifestyle, budget, climate, culture and personal preferences. No account or subscription is required.The launch comes as emigration interest among Americans has reached historically notable levels. A 2025 Gallup poll found that 20% of Americans said they would like to leave the country permanently, the highest level recorded in Gallup's two-decade trend. Among women ages 15 to 44, the figure reached 40%. A February 2026 Wall Street Journal analysis found that at least 180,000 Americans moved abroad in 2025, contributing to an estimated 150,000-person net migration loss, the first since 1935 according to Brookings Institution calculations cited by the Journal."People are ready to make this move, but the research can be scattered, paywalled or overwhelming," said Angela DeVere, Founder and CEO of The Global Expat Hub. "We built the site so anyone, whether they're looking for a lower cost of living, remote-work freedom or a slower pace in retirement, can compare 50 countries in one place, for free."The platform presents destinations across four lifestyle budget categories rather than a single cost-of-living average, allowing users to evaluate countries based on the lifestyle they intend to maintain abroad. Livability scores cover cost, safety, healthcare, climate and ease of relocation for each destination."If you're not sure which country might be the right fit for you, we've made that part of the process free, too," DeVere said. "Our quiz gives users their top three matched expat locations."The Global Expat Hub is a family-run business. DeVere, a senior marketing professional with more than 12 years of experience, first conceived the platform in 2012 while living as an expat in Abu Dhabi.The platform does not provide legal, immigration, tax, financial or medical advice.AvailabilityTheGlobalExpatHub is available now, free to use, with no account or subscription required.About The Global Expat HubFounded in 2026, The Global Expat Hub is an independent, family-run digital platform centralizing cost-of-living data, free country guides and lifestyle tools for individuals and families exploring life beyond U.S. borders. Learn more at theglobalexpathub.Media ContactAngela DeVereFounder & CEO, The Global Expat Hub...TheGlobalExpatHubSources: Gallup, "Record Numbers of Younger Women Want to Leave the U.S.," November 2025; The Wall Street Journal, "Americans Are Leaving the U.S.," 2026 (wsj/us-news/americans-leaving-the-us-migration-a5795bfa); Brookings Institution calculations cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Angela Devere

The Global Expat Hub

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The Global Expat Hub Launches Free Platform for Americans Researching a Move Abroad News Provided By The Global Expat Hub October 01, 2026, 09:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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