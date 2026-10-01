UAE Outdoor Season: Fujairah Reopens Hiking, Biking Trails As Temperatures Drop
Fujairah Adventures said that the new adventure season began on September 25, allowing residents and visitors to return to approved routes for activities including hiking, camping and mountain biking.Recommended For You
The season will also introduce new activities, trails and other additions, details of which are expected to be announced during the annual Adventure Connect event.
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The event brings together adventure companies, operators, industry experts and other stakeholders to discuss developments in the sector, exchange expertise and build partnerships.Focus on safer outdoor activities
Fujairah Adventures said that work has continued on improving infrastructure, safety standards and regulations for outdoor activities in the emirate.
Authorities have also been working with private companies and adventure operators to provide a more organised environment for people taking part in mountain and outdoor activities.
Fujairah has become a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts because of its mountainous landscape, with hiking, camping and mountain biking among the activities that attract visitors during the cooler months.
Over the past few years, the emirate has introduced regulations and standards for adventure activities while working with both government entities and private operators.
Officials said that these measures are aimed at improving safety and supporting the growth of adventure tourism in Fujairah.
More details about the new trails, activities and other additions for the 2026-27 outdoor season are expected to be revealed at Adventure Connect.ALSO READ
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