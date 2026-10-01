Suhail Nayyar Talks About Impact Of BMC's Proposed Hike Of 570% In Entertainment Tax Across Cinema Halls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Udta Teer', has spoken about the proposed steep increase in the entertainment tax across the cinemas halls in Mumbai.

The actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his upcoming film, and his other projects.

Talking about the same, he told IANS,“I think movie tickets are going to be more expensive. Popcorn is anyway expensive, it's more expensive than the movie ticket”.

“I guess the tickets will be more costly. But, you never know, things change. They have just proposed it, they might not go ahead with it. Let's see what happens then we'll talk about it”, he added.

The BMC has proposed a 570% hike in entertainment tax on cinema halls and performing-arts venues in Mumbai, with the proposal currently awaiting approval from the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department. Under the proposed structure, tax on multiplexes could rise from INR 60 to INR 400 per show, while single-screen AC cinemas could be charged INR 200 per show. Drama, jalsa and other entertainment programmes could attract a INR 100 tax per show.

The proposed increase is part of BMC's broader effort to generate additional revenue; the civic body has indicated an annual target of around INR 400–500 crore from entertainment tax. The proposal also retains exemptions for Marathi and Gujarati films, plays, and one-act plays. Until the state government approves and officially notifies the revised rates, the existing tax structure remains in force.