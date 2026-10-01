Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring Changes His X Bio To Former PPCC President

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has resigned from his post, announcing the development through a post on the social media platform X, amid speculation over a leadership change in the state unit.

The resignation comes months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and follows prolonged differences within the state Congress leadership.

Warring, who took charge as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president in April 2022, has reportedly submitted his resignation to party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

In his X profile, Warring described himself as the former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, confirming his exit from the organisational post.

The Congress high command is expected to announce Warring's successor soon.

Former Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are among the names being discussed for the post, according to media reports.

The leadership change comes amid reports of factional differences within the state Congress unit, with some senior leaders seeking a change in the state leadership.

Warring, a Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, had led the state Congress during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the party won seven of the state's 13 seats.

The Congress party has yet to officially spell out the reasons for Warring's resignation or announce his successor.

Earlier in the day, Raja Warring told the media about his resignation, saying that he did not want to comment on anything now.“When the time comes, I will definitely tell you. Now, many things are very internal, and I will tell you,” he added.

Warring's prospective successor is reported to be a prominent Hindu face, Vijay Inder Singla, a member of the Congress Working Committee, a former state Education and PWD Minister and a former MP from Sangrur. He's considered a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi.