Ajay Devgn Says 'Music Of Drishyam Has Always Been A Character In Itself'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn says music has always played an important role in the Drishyam franchise as the complete soundtrack of Drishyam: The Conclusion is now out.

Talking about the album, Ajay said,“The music of Drishyam has always been a character in itself. It brings out the emotions and connects audiences more deeply with the story. It remains an important part of the franchise.”

The album has now been completed with 'Daastaan: The Drishyam Recap', sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The song revisits the events of Drishyam and Drishyam 2, taking listeners through Vijay Salgaonkar's journey before the final chapter unfolds.

The track looks back at the fear, choices, consequences and sacrifices that have shaped Vijay and his family over the course of the franchise.

Speaking about the track, Sunidhi said,“'Daastaan: The Drishyam Recap' was special because the song carries so much of the story with it. You are not singing about just one moment; you are looking back at everything Vijay and his family have gone through. While recording it, I wanted the voice to feel like it was taking you through those memories rather than simply singing a song. There is a lot of drama in the story, but there is also a very strong emotional core, and I tried to hold on to that while singing it.”

The soundtrack brings together different musical styles through composers Ravi Basrur, Rochak Kohli and KARMA. It includes Siddharth Basrur's intense 'Vingansa', Lucky Ali's soulful 'Muskura Do' and KARMA's hard-hitting 'Game Over', along with Sunidhi's latest track.

'Vingansa', composed by Ravi Basrur, written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and sung by Siddharth Basrur, brings the darker elements of Vijay's story to the forefront.

'Muskura Do', composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir, features Lucky Ali and explores the emotional and family side of Vijay Salgaonkar.

Director Abhishek Pathak said the intention was to ensure that every song represented a different emotion from Vijay's journey.

“We wanted the album to reflect the film rather than make every song sound the same. Vijay's story has gone through so many emotions over the years; fear, family, hope, pressure, revenge and the music had to reflect that. Each composer brought a different sensibility to the film, which is what makes the album interesting. 'Daastaan: The Drishyam Recap' was particularly important because it looks back at everything that has happened so far and gives the audience a musical recap before they step into the final chapter,” he said.

Composer Ravi Basrur added,“'Daastaan: The Drishyam Recap' brings Vijay and his family's entire journey together through music. Sunidhi's voice adds the emotion and intensity that the song needed, making it feel like a reflection of everything they have been through.”

Lyricist Aamil Keeyan Khan said,“'Daastaan: The Drishyam Recap' or 'Daastaan-e-Tabaahi' as I like to call it has fire in the words, the composition and the rendition. Ravi Basrur sir gave this song a world to explode in, and Sunidhi ma'am has sung these words like she has a personal score to settle with Vijay Salgaonkar. It's easily one of my favourite Sunidhi Chauhan renditions of all time. Some songs are sung; this one feels unleashed.”

Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the next chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar's story, with Ajay Devgn returning in the lead role.

The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. It is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

The film produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026.

–IANS

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