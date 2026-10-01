EAM Jaishankar, Lankan Ruling Party Leader Hold Discussions On Strengthening Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Tilvin Silva, General Secretary of the Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party, and the accompanying delegation from Sri Lanka on Thursday, holding discussions on strengthening friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

"A pleasure to meet Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna General Secretary Mr. Tilvin Silva and his delegation from Sri Lanka this morning. Had a good discussion on strengthening our deep bonds of friendship. As a trusted partner, India will always support Sri Lanka's progress and prosperity," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the Sri Lankan delegation, exchanging perspectives on governance and public service.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, Rekha Gupta stated, "Had a productive interaction with a delegation from Sri Lanka's ruling political party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), led by General Secretary Mr Tilvin Silva, along with Smt Chandrika Adikari, MP Shri Aboobucker Athambawa, Shri Kabilan Suntharamoorthy and Ms Kalpana Madhubhashini."

"We exchanged perspectives on governance and public service. Discussions on Delhi Government's key achievements, best practices and ten major initiatives reflected how people-centric governance is bringing meaningful change to everyday lives. The delegation also shared similar initiatives and governance experiences from Sri Lanka," she added.

Gupta noted that India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and close people-to-people bonds and such exchanges deepen mutual understanding and further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-charge Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale and Ashwin Johar from the Foreign Affairs Department were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Acquino Vimal, Additional Secretary for the United Nations Economic and Social (UNES) Division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Tilani Silva, Legal Advisor to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting in Colombo on September 29-30, with talks focussed on bilateral matters and maritime issues.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka stated, "Dr. Acquino Vimal, Additional Secretary (UNES), MEA, and Ms. Tilani Silva, Legal Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, held discussions on maritime issues and exchanged views on bilateral matters and cooperation in multilateral fora in Colombo on 29–30 September 2026."

On Monday, India sent about three tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines to Colombo, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system.

EAM Jaishankar said that a consignment of anti-tuberculosis medicines was sent to Colombo aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

"India remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system. About three tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines were dispatched to Colombo today aboard an IAF C130J," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.